Carrick says Man United 'definitely' can't lose Fernandes

Michallik: Bruno Fernandes is the best player in the Premier League (1:37)

Open Extended Reactions

Michael Carrick said Manchester United "definitely" don't want to lose Bruno Fernandes in the summer despite ongoing doubt about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Fernandes suggested in an interview with Portuguese media in December that he could leave the club at the end of the season -- 12 months on from turning down a mega-money offer from Al Hilal.

The 31-year-old is under contract until at least 2027, although he has a release clause in his deal for a fee of around £57 million.

Carrick, however, insists United want him to stay.

"In terms of the club and moving forward, it's difficult for me to get involved in too much of that," said the United head coach after Fernandes recorded two assists in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"Bruno's definitely not someone we'd want to lose, I can say that, but the summer and beyond that, it's difficult for me to kind of go too far with that, but certainly, he's important for us and he's definitely not one we would want to lose."

Fernandes' two assists against Villa took him to 16 in the Premier League this season -- passing David Beckham's United record of 15 set in 1999-2000.

His first was a corner for Casemiro to head in the opening goal.

Man United coach Michael Carrick talks to Bruno Fernandes during their Premier League game against Aston Villa Sunday. Getty Images

The Brazilian, set to leave in the summer, was serenaded with chants for "one more year, one more year, Casemiro" from the home fans.

Carrick, though, said a U-turn is unlikely.

"I think when something's decided and in some ways, the fact that it was decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation," he said. "I think the impact he has had has been terrific, certainly, since I've been here and working with him.

"And he's an influence within the team with big moments and goals. And I think it was a nice moment at the end there with the supporters and having that connection and the respect, I think.

"That was a nice moment. I think he'll enjoy that."

The result was a big one for United's continued push to secure a Champions League spot for next season, leaving Carrick's side in third place on 54 points with eight games left to play.