Szoboszlai says Liverpool 'should be happy' in Conference League

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Dominik Szoboszlai said Liverpool "should be happy with the Conference League" if their disappointing form continues and added he feels "flat" after his team conceded a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hungary international had given the hosts an early lead at Anfield with another stunning free kick before Richarlison bundled home a leveller in the 90th minute. It was another frustrating result for Arne Slot's side, who missed out on the chance to move up to fourth in the Premier League table.

"That is a huge disappointment," Szoboszlai told Sky Sports. "I don't know what happened, I have nothing to say. In the last minute, again, I don't know how many times this season already. We have to wake up.

"I feel flat. We have to wake up because if we carry on like this, we should be happy with the Conference League. I don't know why this is happening, I honestly don't know. I think in the first half we played very well, we controlled the whole game and they hardly created chances apart from one or two headers.

"Second half we just didn't so the same things. We will sit down together, and this is the most difficult time, but we have to stick together."

The full-time whistle was greeted by boos from the Liverpool fans on Sunday afternoon, with many players looking shell-shocked as they left the pitch.

Dominik Szoboszlai reacts after Liverpool conceded a late goal in a Premier League draw with Tottenham. Getty Images

"I didn't hear the boos, but we can understand them," Szoboszlai said. "We are not performing how we should. They should stand behind us because last season we became Champions four games before the end everybody was happy. Support us in a difficult time.

"There is still time to show how much we want it, we have to stick together and fight for the club."

The result leaves Liverpool in fifth place, which will likely still be enough to make the Champions League, two points behind Aston Villa and one ahead of Chelsea.

Slot's side will look to regroup ahead of their Champions League second leg against Galatasaray on Wednesday. They trail the Turkish side 1-0 on aggregate after the first leg.

"I think it is understandable for fans to be frustrated because it has happened already so many times that they have seen the home team not picking up the points they're expecting due to goals conceded in the last minute," Slot said in his postmatch news conference. "Now it is up to us to bring that frustration to [the Galatasaray game on] Wednesday and come up with a big performance."