Tottenham's Igor Tudor says he 'never thinks' about his future after first PL point

Igor Tudor talks about his start as Tottenham manager after securing a late 1-1 draw vs. Liverpool in the Premier League. (1:55)

'I never think about my future' - Tudor responds to questions around Tottenham management (1:55)

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Igor Tudor insisted he has never thought about his future during his coaching career, and all he wants to do is focus on building on his first point as Tottenham's interim head coach.

Richarlison scored in the 90th minute to snatch a 1-1 draw at Liverpool and slightly ease some of the pressure on the Croatian, who had lost his first five matches after taking over from Thomas Frank as the team continued its slide towards the Premier League's relegation zone.

But Tudor is far from in the clear, with Spurs only a point above the bottom three. And with their Champions League campaign likely ending next week against Atlético Madrid, the visit of fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest next weekend will be crucial.

"I am coaching 15 years, never was thinking one second about my future," Tudor said in a news conference, after a tetchy exchange in his post-match television interview -- in which he appeared to think his future was being questioned.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"I never think about my future, my past, I always think about training tomorrow, how to help the players.

"I don't read nothing, don't watch nothing, future is just imagination, future [doesn't] exist. It's a constant thing of today, of tomorrow, training."

Tudor said the result brought some "fresh air" and helped boost the confidence of players who had been on a seven-match losing run which preceded his arrival.

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"[It was a] good team spirit, seeing the circumstances the team was in today coming here at Anfield with 12 players [absent]," he added.

"So this is something big. We stayed in the game, we believed, I felt that we could score the goal, the players also felt it, so it's nice.

"It's a long way to our goal, which is to stay in the Premier League, but today was important to show what they showed, independent of the result."