Chelsea's Sonia Bompastor praises League Cup winning squad quality amid 'tough' season

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Sonia Bompastor praised the quality of her Chelsea squad as they retained the Women's League Cup with a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Ashton Gate, winning a trophy amid a "tough" season.

Lauren James put the Blues ahead in the 19th minute after she capitalised on a mistake from United defender Dominique Janssen.

United had their chances to draw level, but Aggie Beever-Jones was able to slot past Phallon Tullis-Joyce from a Johanna Rytting Kaneryd cross as Chelsea lifted the trophy for the fourth time.

Bompastor admitted her team deserved the success amid a tough season, putting aside their Women's Super League struggles to pick up the first bit of silverware.

"A lot of happiness because it's always difficult to play in a final and win," Bompastor told BBC Sport.

"Sometimes people just think because we are Chelsea, it's just a habit.

"But it takes a lot for my players to perform and grab a trophy.

"Really proud of my players. Every occasion, they just show up.

Aggie Beever-Jones scored Chelsea's second goal to win the League Cup. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

"I want to focus on players who are available but if you look at the squad this season, it's been tough.

"We have had some big injuries, really important players who were not playing for us, but it just shows the quality we have in the squad."

While a league title seems unlikely -- sitting 10 points behind leaders Manchester City albeit with a game in hand -- Chelsea are still in the FA Cup and Champions League.

"I just want the players to celebrate a little bit, but we are playing again on Wednesday [against Brighton], an important game," Bompastor said.

"We are used to that and love to be in that position.

"I'm really pleased for my players, we have a big month with a lot of games and this is the best start."

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Manchester United boss Marc Skinner was left frustrated with their defeat and rued the "rubbish" goals which Chelsea scored.

"I'm frustrated, so are the players," Skinner said.

"The play up the pitch was better than Chelsea's.

"Chelsea have been winning finals for ages, we have to be better in the final finishing phase.

"I'm going to do deep searching tonight, to make sure we can be ruthless in both boxes.

"Chelsea's goals were rubbish, from our perspective.

"It won them the game and we have to challenge ourselves."