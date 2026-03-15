Jamie Carragher questions Arne Slot future at Liverpool after Spurs draw

Arne Slot reacts to Liverpool's 1-1 draw against relegation-battling Tottenham after conceding another late goal in the Premier League. (1:32)

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Jamie Carragher questioned the future of Liverpool head coach Arne Slot after relegation-threatened Tottenham rescued a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds missed the chance to move fourth in the Premier League as Richarlison cancelled out a Dominik Szobsoszlai free-kick with a last-minute equaliser.

It was Spurs' first point in six games and another frustrating result for Liverpool in what has been an underwhelming title defence.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher believes people will be asking if Slot is the right man to revive the team.

The 48-year-old said on Sky Sports: "Awful performance, considering the opposition.

"That's not trying to be disrespectful to Tottenham, but they have been the worst team in the Premier League for the last couple of months.

Arne Slot's side drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

"Exactly who you want to be playing, playing at home as well, the incentive of the other results this weekend -- then to put in a performance like that.

"But it's been like that all season and the big question on everyone's lips is, 'Is that down to the manager or the make-up of the squad?'

"Could a new manager revitalise these players and bring that energy and intensity back into this team?

"I'm not sure. I think a lot of it goes back to what happened in the summer, the profile of the players coming in. There are just too many players wanting to play when the ball's at their feet. They don't want to dig in when the opposition have got the ball and make it difficult.

"That's why it's so easy to play against this Liverpool team."

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes Liverpool have lost their winning mentality.

He said: "There's definitely something missing at Liverpool, obviously. They are way off it.

"There's definitely tension in the stadium. There's something amiss, whether it be players, issues with the manager, recruitment hasn't panned out how they hoped.

"Liverpool have got to have a good look in the mirror."

He added: "They've been bad champions. They're now 21 points behind Arsenal. What a drop-off that is. That is so bad."

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- Richarlison snatches point for Tottenham at Liverpool in 1-1 draw

Spurs boss Igor Tudor, meanwhile, may have earned a reprieve as a result of Richarlison's late heroics.

There had been speculation the recently-appointed Croatian could be sacked after their calamitous midweek loss at Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp said: "I don't see there is a value in changing. It's not that easy. There aren't many candidates out there.

"I think if they'd have lost, that would have forced their hand. The fans would have demanded it."