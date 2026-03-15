Pep Guardiola says Man City can emulate one of Real Madrid's '50' Champions League comebacks

Guardiola reveals he will call Arteta when the title race is over (0:42)

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Pep Guardiola has said that his Manchester City players can come back from a 3-0 deficit vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League, given that their opponents have managed comebacks in "50 games".

It has been a difficult week for City, who were defeated by Real on Wednesday before being held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Saturday -- losing them even further in the ground.

But Guardiola said that their opponents are in fact a side who have become famous for orchestrating comebacks in Europe.

"If they don't believe, it's a problem. They are adults. They have good salaries," Guardiola said.

Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City can come back against Real Madrid, just as Real are known to do in Europe. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

"If they don't believe in that in the Champions League, go home, stay home. We have to try. What do we have to lose?

"Madrid never came back in history? I don't know how many -- 50 Champions League games, they never came back from 3-0?

"Of course, it's a tough result. But we have to try, for respect for the people, for fans, for our job, you know?"

City's draw at the London Stadium left them nine adrift of leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

"And after, eight games are left, we have to accept it and finish the season better," Guardiola said.

"The best possible, because still we have tomorrow, we have the Premier League, we have the FA Cup. We have the other one [Carabao Cup final]. Improve, improve.

"As much you improve quicker, it will be better for the present and for the future, for next season. This is what you have to do."

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The Spaniard said that he expects his side to return stronger next term.

"I like my team, still. I know for [some] people today modern football is not... but I still like it.

"So, until the end, we'll continue. And next season, we'll be back."

Midfielder Rodri warned both Real Madrid and Arsenal that Manchester City's season is far from over.

Ahead of Tuesday's return leg at the Etihad, the 29-year-old said: "We have to be more clinical. We have to take a step forward in that sense.

"I think we have the rest of it: the football, the ability to create chances. It's true that the other day we couldn't do it but we have to lift the team, because Tuesday is an important game, and above all the team believes."

Rodri acknowledged that of Arsenal's final games, one will be a clash against City at the Etihad.

"We're still alive in everything," Rodri said. "In the end they still have to come to our place. We have a game in hand as well. So, well, things happen in football.

"It's true, I'm not going to deny that it's difficult. But we're going to be there until the end. That's basically the team's mentality."

Information from PA contributed to this report.