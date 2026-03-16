Stats: Bruno's 16 overtakes Beckham; Dowman's 16 sets PL record, Richarlison brings up 100

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The weekend gone by saw some pivotal results in the footballing action, with Arsenal increasing their Premier League lead to nine points after a Max Dowman-inspired win over Everton while Manchester City dropped points away to West Ham. Manchester United defeated Aston Villa to further their prospects of finishing in the UEFA Champions League spots, while Chelsea suffered a defeat to Newcastle United with Liverpool also dropping points in the Top 4 race with a late draw against relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur.

Real Madrid put the pressure on Barcelona with a 4-1 win over Elche, but the LALIGA leaders responded with a 5-2 thrashing of Sevilla to maintain their four-point gap. Over in Italy, Inter saw their Serie A lead increase to eight points despite drawing at home to Atalanta, as AC Milan fell to a 0-1 defeat away to Lazio.

Nine-man Bayern Munich saw their Bundesliga lead cut to nine points after a 1-1 draw away to Bayer Leverkusen, while Borussia Dortmund eased past FC Augsburg 2-0. Meanwhile in France, Paris Saint-Germain's request for their match against Nantes to be postponed was approved, allowing them more rest between UCL fixtures. However their lead atop the Ligue 1 table remained at one point, as second-placed Lens lost away to Lorient.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

100

Bruno Fernandes now has 100 assists for Manchester United in all competitions. He is fourth in the list (data since 1992-93) with Ryan Giggs having 249 assists, Wayne Rooney with 127 and David Beckham with 115.

16

With his 16th assist of the season, Fernandes broke Beckham's record (15) for most assists in a single PL campaign for Manchester United. The Portuguese playmaker has more assists than Rayan Cherki (second in PL with 8) and Erling Haaland (third with 7) combined. Fernandes is also four assists shy of the Premier League record of 20 shared by Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20).

Bruno Fernandes passes David Beckham for most assists in a Premier League season by a Man United player with 16 �� The captain delivers again �� pic.twitter.com/W5CXVJuKj0 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 15, 2026

26

Fernandes' goals and assists have been worth 26 points to Manchester United this season. In Premier League history, only Robin van Persie's goal involvements have been worth more (2012-13 - 38 pts).

5 and 7

Fernandes has now assisted five Casemiro goals in the Premier League this season - the most by one player to a single teammate in the division this term. Casemiro now has 7 Premier League goals this season - his best ever return in a single campaign in Europe's big-five leagues, surpassing his six for Real Madrid in 2020-21.

6/6

Michael Carrick has won all 6 of his Premier League home games as Manchester United manager (1 in 2021, 5 in 2026). Carrick is the fourth manager to win each of their first 6 home matches in the competition after Manuel Pellegrini (first 11 in 2013-14), Sven-Göran Eriksson (first 9 in 2007) and Carlo Ancelotti (first 7 in 2009).

8

Only João Pedro (8) has more Premier League goals in 2026 than Benjamin Sesko (7).

4

Dominik Szoboszlai now holds the record for most direct free kick goals scored by a Liverpool player in a Premier League season (4). The only players to score more direct free kicks in a Premier League season than the Hungarian are David Beckham in 2000-01 and Laurent Robert in 2001-02 (both 5). Overall, Szoboszlai has scored five direct free kick goals in all competitions this season; the most by a Premier League player in a single campaign since James Ward-Prowse in 2020-21 (5)

8

Liverpool have conceded eight goals in the 90th-minute-or-later this Premier League season (a club record) -- all have been result-changing goals. Only Leeds United have conceded more goals in 90th minute-or-later.

100

Richarlison made his 100th goal contribution in the Premier League (73 goals, 27 assists), becoming the third Brazilian to reach the milestone (Roberto Firmino 132, Gabriel Jesus 118).

2

Richarlison is the only visiting player to score two 90th-minute goals at Anfield in the Premier League (both for Tottenham - previously in April 2023).

5 and 9

Overall, Richarlison has scored five Premier League goals against Liverpool at Anfield; only Andy Cole (8) has more away goals against Liverpool in the competition. The Brazilian striker has been involved in more Premier League goals against Liverpool than any other opponent (9 - 6 goals, 3 assists), including 6 in 6 games with Spurs (4 goals, 2 assists).

0/12

Tottenham remain the only side without a Premier League win in 2026, 0-5-7 in 12 games. Only three times has a team gone longer without a win from the start of a calendar year in the competition - Middlesbrough in 2017 (14), Sunderland in 2003 (17) and Derby in 2008 (18).

20/30

Tottenham have earned 20 of 30 points in the Premier League this season away from home, a ratio of 67%; that is tied for the second-largest share of total points won on the road in a PL season behind 2024-25 Ipswich Town (68% - 15/22); 1997-98 Crystal Palace also won 67% (22/33).

5

Arsenal have won all five games Kai Havertz has started in all competitions this season by an aggregate score of 14-3.

10

Arsenal have scored ten goals in the final five minutes, tied with Liverpool for most in the Premier League this season.

16y, 73d

At 16 years and 73 days, Max Dowman became the youngest scorer in Premier League history. Dowman broke James Vaughan's record (set in 2005) by 197 days.

16-YEAR-OLD MAX DOWMAN TAKES IT FROM THE HALFWAY LINE TO SEAL IT FOR ARSENAL! HE BECOMES THE YOUNGEST GOAL SCORER IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY IN EPIC FASHION �� pic.twitter.com/6m1dbfALuc - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 14, 2026

11 and 22

Arsenal have scored 11 goals via substitutes in the Premier League this season, most in the competition. Substitutes have also scored 22 goals for Arsenal in all competitions, the most in a single season for the club.

3

Raphinha scored his third hat trick for Barcelona in all competitions and his first since October 23, 2024. The Brazilian also became the first Barcelona player to convert 2 penalties in a game since Luis Suárez in April 2016 against Sporting Gijón.

10+

Barcelona have the most players with 10+ goals in league play in Europe's top 5 leagues with 4 (Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal).

48

Barcelona now have 48 consecutive LALIGA matches with at least one goal, the third-longest streak all-time by any team. The last time they failed to score in a league match was Dec. 15, 2024 vs Leganés

23

Sevilla are on a 23-game winless streak away to Barcelona in LALIGA (0-3-20, W-D-L)

75.02

Arda Güler's goal from a distance of 75.02 yards (68.6 meters) was the longest in the last 15 LALIGA seasons

3

Fede Valverde is now on a three-game scoring streak in all competitions (longest of his career) for the first time since 2022. The Uruguayan has 6 goals and 5 assists in 15 matches under Álvaro Arbeloa (had 1 goal, 7 assists in 25 games under Xabi Alonso). Valverde has been involved in nine of Madrid's last 13 goals in all competitions.

74

Nahuel Molina scored his first LALIGA goal since October 1st, 2023 (vs Cádiz), ending a 74-game scoreless streak in league play, the longest in his Atlético Madrid career.

8

Real Sociedad have been unbeaten at home (5-3-0, W-D-L) in all competitions under Pellegrino Matarazzo (3-1-4 this season before Matarazzo). The club have had a win percentage of 60% in all competitions since his arrival, compared to 35% before.

2

Gonçalo Guedes became the first Real Sociedad player with 2+ goals in a LALIGA match against Osasuna since José Mari Bakero in 1986. Guedes has 5 LALIGA goals against Osasuna, the most he has scored against any opponent in the league.

129

Mikel Oyarzabal now has 129 career goals for Real Sociedad in all competitions, the 2nd-most in club history (Jesús María Satrústegui is the club's all-time top scorer with 163 goals).

1

Alavés became the first team in Europe´s top 5 leagues this season to concede goals as late as the 90'+6 in 3 consecutive games this season.

2

AC Milan have lost consecutive matches againt Lazio (all comps) for the first time since 2019. Milan have lost 2 of their last 3 Serie A matches against Lazio, having lost two of their previous 10 league meetings.

25

For the first time since April 2001, almost 25 years ago, Bayern received 2 red cards in a Bundesliga match - Stefan Effenberg and Bixente Lizarazu were sent off against Dortmund in 2001, with the game finishing in a 1-1 draw.

15

Luis Díaz has a career-high 15 league goals this season - only Harry Kane (30) has more in the Bundesliga.

4

Bayern are now winless in their last 4 Bundesliga away games against Bayer Leverkusen (0-2-2), the club's longest active winless streak agains any opponent.

7

Bayern Munich: already dropped more points in the second half of the season (7) than in the first half of the season (4).

20

Lorient have earned the most points against teams in the Top 7 of Ligue 1 this season - 20 points, which is more than PSG and Rennes (both 16).

6

Lyon are winless in their last six games (all comps) after having won their previous 13.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.