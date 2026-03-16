Socceroos Depth Chart: Picking Australia's squad as the World Cup looms

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We're in the home stretch, where the margins between realising a lifelong dream and having it slip through despairing fingers become razor thin and all the more cruel. Just two and a half months remain until Tony Popovic will settle on his final, 26-player squad for the FIFA World Cup, and, after a long period experimentation following the securing of qualification, the scope for selection is narrowing.

In a sitdown with media last week, the Socceroos boss indicated that while previous camps had seen some call-ups with one eye on tournaments beyond this year's global showpiece -- think the surprise call-up of Manchester United youngster James Overy last November -- those tapped for friendlies against Cameroon and Curacao this month would be coming in because they were seen as capable of making an impact at the World Cup.

However, while this may be the final international window that will be staged before the end of 2025-26 domestic seasons, it won't be the final opportunity for players desperately trying to secure a spot in the squad to press their case.

Beyond these send-off games in Sydney and Melbourne, Popovic confirmed that the Socceroos will stage a pre-tournament training camp in Sarasota, Florida, in addition to a previously announced friendly against Mexico in Los Angeles on May 30. Just two days after that match, the coach will finalise his 26 players for the World Cup, as well as up to nine additional players that will remain as training players and potential injury fill-ins.

The camp in Sarasota, in particular, shapes as something of a brutal final testing ground. In the heat and humidity of Florida in late May, players will be challenged by the Socceroos staff -- whose demands for elite physical preparation are well-established -- to prove they're capable of meeting the demands of the tournament to come.

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For players on the fringes, it's one last opportunity to do something, be it at training, in meetings, recovery, or even just walking the halls of the team hotel, that will convince Popovic that he can trust them to perform a necessary role at the World Cup. For those who have been injured and are lacking game-time, such as Harry Souttar or Craig Goodwin, it will be one last opportunity for them to prove that their bodies can withstand the demands of the highest level of tournament football in the world.

"It's similar to what we did in Abu Dhabi [ahead of qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia]," explained Popovic. "We brought in a lot of players in that didn't make the squad, but it allowed us to see them. And if there were some injuries in certain positions, they would have come in.

"That May camp in Florida will be very similar. If you finished in early May and you're on the fringes, it's an opportunity for us to see you and train you for two weeks. And in football, things can change very quickly. That player may go from not having an opportunity to make the World Cup to actually being in the squad."

So who is in the mix for the Socceroos' matches this month, knowing that focus is now squarely on the World Cup? Players that are playing regularly and playing well are, of course, putting themselves forward, as are those plying their trade in positions that have suddenly been thrown open by injury -- Lewis Miller's heartbreaking Achilles injury, for example, means that there is a spot up for grabs at right back.

Invariably, there will be a curveball; Popovic has thrown one in pretty much every squad he's handed down during his tenure, and there's no reason to think that'll change. But as he has reiterated at several points along the journey, there's also going to be places for players that can step up and fill the roles that he needs filled when the lights are at their brightest.

"You can't overlook players that have done the job," he said. "We have some players who maybe are not getting the game time, but have proven themselves in the big games.

"There are two sides to it. There's someone getting an opportunity, and also understanding and knowing that you can rely on certain players, even if they're not at their best physically, that they can do the job. And I think guys like Connor [Metcalfe] are a good example. Jackson Irvine is a great example. Riley [McGree]'s a great example."

As ever, these depth charts don't include dual-internationals yet to commit to Australia. So while Cristian Volpato or Ante Šuto could very well feature in March, they won't be included in the predicted squad until they publicly declare their intentions or are named by Popovic. Meanwhile, after his defection to Croatia, Adrian Segecic drops out of an initial draft that had him coming in for these games.

Goalkeeper

Starter: Mathew Ryan

In the 26: Paul Izzo, Joe Gauci

Pushing: Patrick Beach, Harrison Devenish-Meares, Lawrence Thomas, Jacob Chapman, Ashley Maynard-Brewer

In the XI: Playing every minute of every game he's been available with Levante this campaign, Ryan's week-in-and-week-out form in LaLiga looks to have him firming as the Socceroos' likely World Cup starter. The Valencian side's odds of staying up have always been long, but Ryan's efforts have been credited with 2.3 goals prevented by FotMob this season, good for sixth in the Spanish top flight and more than Jan Oblak and Unai Simón.

Rising: After being relegated to the bench for a period across December and January, Gauci has returned to Port Vale's starting lineup and helped them reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in three decades. And while the Valiants' slight uptick in form since his return probably won't stave off the drop to League Two, it may prove enough for the South Australian to earn a final audition for the World Cup this month.

Talking point: While Ryan and Izzo would appear to be in strong positions for the one and two roles, just how the third choice is shaping up is still unknown. Has Melbourne City's downturn in form seen Gauci overhaul Beach? Does Devenish-Meares actually have a shot? And what kind of third-choice keeper does Popovic and goalkeeping coach Frank Juric even want? A veteran head? A vibes merchant? A learning youngster? A penalty specialist?

Left back

Starter: Jordy Bos

In the 26: Aziz Behich, Kye Rowles

Pushing: Jacob Farrell

Injured: Callum Elder, Craig Goodwin, John Koutroumbis

In the XI: After injuries caused him to miss the November window, Bos is back playing for Feyenoord and reiterating his status as one of Australia's best, if not the best. Realistically, the only reason he wouldn't be part of the coming squad would be if Popovic doesn't feel the need to put him on a 24-hour flight from Europe and, instead, opts to test out others' ability to impact in June.

Rising: Having not featured for the Socceroos since the famous wins over Japan and Saudi Arabia that secured qualification, Behich should ostensibly be in line for a recall this month and could use a strong showing to mount his case for minutes in June.

Talking point: Elder has been playing regularly for Derby County as they push for promotion to the Premier League, but, as it so often has, injury problems may hamper his path into the Socceroos squad: undergoing surgery on his knee earlier this month, soon after picking up a toe injury. He's expected to be back after the international break, but not being available for this window feels like a big, big blow.

Center backs

Starters: Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, Kai Trewin

In the 26: Kye Rowles, Miloš Degenek, Lucas Herrington, Jason Geria

Pushing: Jack Iredale, Hayden Matthews

Injured: Harry Souttar

In the XI: Circati and Burgess continue to remain entrenched in the heart of the Australian backline and, off the back of a strong debut in November, and his subsequent move to MLS side New York City FC, Trewin looks to be well-placed to press his case for a World Cup berth in the coming window.

Rising: Herrington, 18, has quickly established himself as a starter following his move to the Colorado Rapids and, despite his tender years, his rapid adjustment, combined with his strong A-League Men form with Brisbane Roar before the move, may have done enough to earn an in-person appraisal from Socceroos staff. It was notable that he wasn't part of the Young Socceroos side named last week for a tour of China.

Talking point: Is there a line in the sand for Souttar? The towering defender is yet to make his return to the pitch for Leicester City, and, at some point, you'd think Popovic is going to need to make the call on whether the 27-year-old simply won't have enough runway to return to fitness and find the form that would make him a better option than his centre back rivals.

Right back

Starter: Jacob Italiano

In the 26: Milos Degenek, Fran Karačić

Pushing: Jason Geria, Ryan Strain, Nathaniel Atkinson, John Koutroumbis

Injured: Lewis Miller, Sammy Silvera

In the XI: Miller's devastating Achilles has not only robbed the defender of a much-deserved chance to play at a World Cup but also robbed Popovic of what shaped as a certain starter. In his place, Italiano, who is well-suited to the wing-back role and who recently returned from injury with Grazer AK, looks ready to step up.

Rising: Karačić has repeatedly been forced to pull out of Socceroo squads due to injury, but with Miller's absence, his regular minutes since moving from Hajduk Split to Osijek, and his ability to play multiple roles, means that the 29-year-old should get another chance to audition before the World Cup starts.

Talking point: Miller was so well ensconced at right back that his absence, combined with a stress fracture in Silvera's foot, has completely shifted the dynamic at the position. Even accounting for the rave reviews Italiano received from Socceroos staff last October, there's no clear standout at the position, and the profile of whoever does eventually fill that role will invariably influence who is seen as being a complementary back-up.

Central midfielders

Starters: Jackson Irvine, Patrick Yazbek

In the 26: Kai Trewin, Max Balard, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Alex Robertson, Ajdin Hrustić, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe

Pushing: Anthony Cáceres, Cammy Devlin, Ryan Teague, Max Burgess

In the XI: The direct correlation between Irvine's presence and the Bundesliga results of St. Pauli demonstrates the 32-year-old's impact and ensures that the Socceroos will continue to sweat on every bump and missed game he has between now and the World Cup. Yazbek, for his part, didn't feature in November but has been starting for Nashville SC at the start of the MLS season and can serve as a pitbull alongside the veteran.

Rising: For all the hype that has accompanied him over the years, Robertson had knuckled down and got to the business of what's going to actually ingratiate him to Popovic in recent months: buckling down, doing the work, and starting week-in and week-out for Cardiff City as the Bluebirds chase promotion to the Championship. After watching and learning in camp last October, it's exactly what he needed to do and puts him in a good spot.

Talking point: Given Popovic's system and that many of his attacking options -- like Hrustić, Metcalfe and McGree -- can also drop into the position, just how many midfield spots are actually up for grabs heading into the tournament? And with Irvine and his late runs into the box and aerial ability probably locked in, just what other types of profiles does the coach want to bring?

Wingers

Starters: Riley McGree, Ajdin Hrustić

In the 26: Connor Metcalfe, Nestory Irankunda, Martin Boyle, Nishan Velupillay

Pushing: Garang Kuol, Marcus Younis, Awer Mabil, Clayton Taylor, Daniel Bennie

Injured: Craig Goodwin

In the XI: Hrustić is a funny case. He's been playing well, week-in-and-week-out in the Eredivisie, but he's been doing so in a central, sometimes deep-lying, midfield role. For the Socceroos, however, he probably strengthens the team best as an inverted winger, so that's where he slots in here. McGree, for his part, will be one of Popovic's most important players in June: healthy (touch wood), helping to fire Middlesbrough's push for the Premier League, and possessing a game-breaking attacking ability that can help a defensive-minded Socceroos prove clinical with their chances.

Rising: Younis has been on absolute fire since landing at Melbourne City on loan from Brøndby IF, registering five goal involvements in just eight games across league and continental play. His run might have come too late to force his way into Popovic's plans for 2026, but he certainly looks to have a future in green-and-gold based on this run.

Talking point: Velupillay has looked out of sorts for Melbourne Victory as of late and normally wouldn't come into consideration. However, he did score multiple goals for Popovic following his surprise call-up in late 2024, showing that international X-factor the coach has spoken about, and another call-up could be viewed by the coach as a chance to get him into the Socceroo environment, get his head in a good space, and a chance to spur him into form.

Striker

Starter: Deni Juric,

In the 26: Mitchell Duke, Tete Yengi, Martin Boyle, Nishan Velupillay

Pushing: Zac Sapsford, Lachlan Rose

Injured: Mohamed Touré, Nicholas D'Agostino, Noah Botic, Kusini Yengi

In the XI: Amid injuries to key prospects, Popovic has signalled that he's of a mind to try to utilise wingers up top rather than just plug in new strikers, which boosts the likes of Boyle and Velupillay into contention. After not getting a chance to see him in action back in November due to an in-camp injury, however, one expects the coach wants a chance to see Jurić, who scored for Wisla Plock over the weekend, in action.

Rising: Just under two meters tall and built like a tank, Machida Zelvia's Yengi brings a rare profile to the striker position and, with his recent goals in Japan and the Asian Champions League Elite, it's easy to envision a scenario in which the gaffer wants to see if the younger brother of former Western Sydney Wanderers striker Kusini could be an asset come the World Cup.

Talking point: Of all the potential dual-international recruitments this window, Šuto feels like the most realistic. Yes, he's only actually made one start for Hibernian since joining in January, but he plays in a position where there's not a lot of depth and, because he never played for Croatia's junior national teams, there's less loopholes to jump through.