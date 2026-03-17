Matildas vs. China live updates: Women's Asian Cup semifinal

Open Extended Reactions

PERTH -- A spot in the 2026 Women's Asian Cup is on the line as Australia faces off against China in the first semifinal at Perth Stadium.

The Matildas defeated North Korea 2-1 while China needed extra time to defeat Chinese Taipei 2-0. Can China continue on their quest to defend their crown from 2022? Will the Matildas make it to a final on home soil? The winner will head to Sydney to take on the winner of South Korea vs. Japan.

Keep up to date with all the action LIVE from Perth Stadium.

Live blog | Gamecast | WAC: Fixtures, bracket | WCQ: How does it work?

For more news, features, and updates, check out ESPN's 2026 Women's Asian Cup homepage.