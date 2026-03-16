Raso, Catley pass concussion test, on track for China

ESPN's The Far Post discuss the Matildas' 2-1 win and how the win wasn't pretty but sometimes that's how you have to get results in tournament football. (1:15)

Star Matildas duo Steph Catley and Hayley Raso have been passed fit for Tuesday night's semifinal showdown against China in Perth, but what role they'll play for Emily van Egmond's special day remains to be seen.

Star winger Raso hasn't played since being concussed in the 4-0 Women's Asian Cup win over Iran on March 5, while Arsenal left back Catley copped her concussion three days later in the 3-3 draw with South Korea.

Both appeared at training on Monday, and coach Joe Montemurro later confirmed the duo had been given the green light to face China.

"They've cleared all the relative protocols and are in the squad for tomorrow," Montemurro said on Monday.

When asked what chances they are of actually playing, Montemurro remained tight-lipped.

"Wait and see," he said with a smile.

Although Australia escaped with a 2-1 quarterfinal win over North Korea on Friday night, it was a match that raised plenty of concerns.

North Korea enjoyed 62% possession and unleashed 21 shots to four, leaving Australia to rely on mesmerising goals from Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr to steal the win.

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A win over China would secure Australia a spot in Saturday's Asian Cup final against either South Korea or Japan.

And it would also mark a perfect way to celebrate a special day for van Egmond, who will become the most-capped player for the Matildas when she steps out for her 170th international at Optus Stadium on Tuesday night.

Van Egmond equalled Clare Polkinghorne's Matildas mark of 169 in the win over North Korea, but her main focus against China will be securing the win.

"I hate talking about myself," van Egmond said.

"It's obviously really special, it's something I'm proud of. But to me the most important thing is to get the job done."

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Montemurro was lavish in his praise of van Egmond, even revealing the 32-year-old was one of few players who he could have deep and meaningful chats with about the technical side of football.

"I said to her the other day, I think you're one of Australia's most talented footballers," Montemurro said.

"Her football intelligence, her reading of the game, her technique -- I think she's one of the best footballers that we've produced.

"And that's the reason why she's still an important part of the national team. But the biggest thing is her humility, her ability to understand that the group is more important than the individual."

China, who beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 in extra time to reach the semifinals, are aiming to snare a record 10th Asian Cup crown.

World No.15 Australia have just won one title -- in 2010 -- and Montemurro is urging his players to be braver with the ball following patchy displays against North Korea and South Korea.

"We haven't been probably brave enough to control the ball, and as you all know, my way of thinking is with the ball," Montemurro said.

"So obviously the focus has been on that. We're playing a team that is very, very well structured, very well organised."

World No.17 China will be without star attacker Wang Shuang, who has been suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards.