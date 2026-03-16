How the Premier League can secure a fifth Champions League spot for 2026-27

Shaka Hislop gives his latest power rankings after the Champions League round of 16 first legs. (2:17)

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The Premier League remains on course to be awarded a fifth Champions League place for next season, but results in Europe this week could be key.

We take a closer look at how things could play out.

How could English clubs be awarded an extra place?

Each season UEFA awards one European performance spot (EPS) each to the two countries whose clubs collectively performed best in the previous season's European competitions.

This is in addition to the number of spots that country gets from the regular access list -- in England's case there are four regular spots, so the EPS would make it five.

How is the table looking right now?

England currently leads the country coefficient rankings for the 2025-26 season, ahead of Spain in second and Germany in third.

Arsenal are the best-placed Premier League side to progress to the CL quarterfinals. Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

How is the league table worked out?

Points are awarded for wins and draws -- two and one respectively across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. Additional points are awarded for progressing through the rounds and bonus points were given for the position clubs finished in the league phase, weighted in favor of Champions League clubs.

Points earned are then divided by the number of teams each country entered into the European club competitions at the start of the season -- in England's case, nine.

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So how do things look now?

None of England's six Champions League representatives won their round-of-16 first-leg ties and only Arsenal and Liverpool appear particularly well placed to progress to the quarterfinals after a draw and narrow defeat, respectively, in their away ties.

In the Europa League, Nottingham Forest trail Danish side Midtjylland after the first leg, though Aston Villa are well placed to progress after winning 1-0 away to Lille. Crystal Palace's progress in the Conference League is uncertain after they were held to a goalless draw at home by AEK Larnaca.

Third-placed Germany are effectively 33 points behind England in the table. They have five of their original seven clubs still involved, with Bayern Munich a shoo-in for the Champions League quarterfinals after their thrashing of Atalanta.

However, none of the other four clubs holds a lead heading into the second legs, with Europa League duo Stuttgart and Freiburg trailing.