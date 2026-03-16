Jude Bellingham out, Kylian Mbappé a chance for Real Madrid-Man City clash

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Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham have both been named in Real Madrid's travelling squad to play Manchester City on Tuesday, although Bellingham won't feature in the Champions League round-of-16 second leg, coach Álvaro Arbeloa has confirmed.

Mbappé has been recovering from a sprain in his left knee, and last featured for Madrid in their 2-1 LaLiga defeat at Osasuna on Feb. 21.

While Arbeloa had said he expected star forward Mbappé -- who has 13 Champions League goals this season -- to travel to Manchester, the surprise inclusion of Bellingham came ahead of schedule.

Kylian Mbappé is still a chance of facing Manchester City on Tuesday. Photo by Patricia De Melo Moeira/AFP via Getty Images

ESPN had reported that the midfielder was not expected to return until April, while England coach Thomas Tuchel had expressed doubts about Bellingham's chances of featuring for his country during the international break later this month.

Bellingham hasn't played a match since Feb. 1 because of a muscle injury.

"It was [Bellingham] who wanted to come here with his teammates, to be with the team," Arbeloa said in a news conference on Monday.

"He'll do a part of his training, but he won't play tomorrow. I'm happy to have him closer. He's a player who is a leader. It's important to have him here with us."

Both players were absent for Madrid's 4-1 LaLiga win over Elche on Saturday, where Arbeloa was forced to call upon a number of academy players to cope with the team's injury crisis.

The coach denied that Mbappé's return posed a problem, given the team's improved form in his absence.

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"It's hard to imagine that the team would be more competitive without the best player in the world," Arbeloa said."But that speaks highly of our squad and their level ... If people speak highly of the team without the best player in the world, I'm happy.

"Kylian gives his different qualities to those of other players... I'm looking forward to having him on the pitch. He'll be important."

Left back Álvaro Carreras also returned to the squad to play City.

Mbappé, Bellingham and Carreras all missed Madrid's comprehensive 3-0 victory over the Premier League side in last week's first leg at the Bernabéu, as Federico Valverde scored a hat trick.