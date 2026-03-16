Iran still set to play at World Cup - Asian Football Confederation chief

ESPN's Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss if Iran will participate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after recent troubles with the United States. (1:47)

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A leading football official in Asia said Iran are still set to play at the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in June in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In a social media post last week in reaction to comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, Iran's national football team said "no one can exclude" it from playing in the global tournament.

On Monday, Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said the sport's continental governing body has heard nothing to suggest Iran won't contest the World Cup.

"They are our member. We want them to play," he told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, where the AFC is based. "As far as we know, Iran is playing.

"It's a very emotional moment, everybody is saying a lot of things. At the end of the day, it's the [Iran football] federation who should decide if they're playing and, as for today, the federation ... has told us that they're going to the World Cup."

Trump had posted on social media that the Iranian team was welcome at the World Cup despite the ongoing war with Iran but that "I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety."

Iran are set to play all three of their World Cup group games in the U.S., which is co-hosting the tournament with Mexico and Canada.

The regional war has put doubt on Iran's ability to fulfill its World Cup entry, and sports minister Ahmad Donyamali told state TV last week that the current circumstances meant it was not possible to play.

But the Iran team's riposte on Instagram confirmed they still want to participate, and pointed out that the tournament is run by FIFA, the sport's world governing body, not Trump or the U.S.

Iran are scheduled to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 16 and Belgium on June 21, before finishing group play in Seattle against Egypt on June 27.

Iran are a power in Asian football, ranked No. 20 in the world by FIFA and have qualified for their fourth straight World Cup edition.

Before the World Cup, Iranian football officials are due to attend FIFA's annual congress on April 30 in Vancouver. The Iranian federation was unable to attend meetings in Atlanta last week to help teams prepare for the 48-nation tournament.