Leonard Prescott, 16, in line for Bayern Munich debut after third goalkeeper injured

Alejandro Moreno praises Bayern Munich's second half comeback vs. Bayer Leverkusen despite being down to 9-men. (1:34)

Did 1-1 draw with Leverkusen show a different side to Bayern Munich? (1:34)

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Ahead of a knockout Champions League fixture, Bayern Munich find themselves embroiled in an extraordinary injury crisis.

The German champions currently have all three of their senior goalkeepers unavailable through injury, leaving Vincent Kompany with two, untested, youth players to choose from for their second leg against Atalanta after winning 6-1 in their first encounter.

Third-choice keeper Sven Ulreich was ruled out after suffering a thigh injury in Bayern's draw with Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, with first-choice option and club legend Manuel Neuer sidelined with a muscle tear and Jonas Urbig recovering from a concussion.

The unprecedented situation has left Bayern without a senior player to choose from in goal with 16-year-old Leonard Prescott earning a spot on the bench in the draw against Leverkusen.

Who is Leonard Prescott?

Leonard Prescott could make his senior debut for Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

New York born, but with appearances at Under-15, U16 and U17 level for Germany, Prescott appears to be in line to start for Bayern amid their injury crisis.

Should he start, Prescott would become Bayern's youngest ever goalkeeper and second-youngest player of all time behind now-PSV forward Paul Wanner.

He does have games in the UEFA Youth League and DFB Junior Cup under his belt.

The state of the tie may play to Prescott's advantage with Bayern sitting very comfortably with a five-goal lead after the first leg in Italy, meaning it could be the perfect game for Kompany to ease a youngster into the first-team for his first ever senior appearance.

Who else is in contention?

Although Prescott was on the bench in Bayern's last league game, Kompany does have another option.

Jannis Bärtl is slightly more experienced at 19-years-old and is a regular for Bayern's reserve side in the fourth tier of German football. He was named on the bench for Bayern's Der Klassiker win last month.

Urbig could also come back into the mix should he recover from his concussion in time.