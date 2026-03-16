Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool fans: 'People start to go home, it doesn't help, stick with us'

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Dominik Szoboszlai has called on Liverpool fans to "stick with" the team after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur and questioned why so many supporters opted to leave the stadium early on Sunday afternoon.

Szoboszlai had given Liverpool the lead in the first half at Anfield before Richarlison equalised for the visitors in the 90th minute.

By that point, some fans had already started heading for the exits while those who stayed behind booed head coach Arne Slot and his players at the full-time whistle.

Dominik Szoboszlai has asked Liverpool fans to stick with the team. Getty

"I think it should be normal that in hard times we stick together more because that's what we need, we need each other," Szoboszlai said after the game.

"We want to make them happy, it's not that we do it on purpose. We want to make ourselves happy, make all the Liverpool supporters happy, but we need them. Last year it was for sure enjoyable to watch all the games but this year maybe it's not that enjoyable, for sure, I can imagine. But still support us also when we are in difficult times.

"Of course [I understand the frustration]. But as I said they can be angry but stick with us because we are a family, we need you guys. We would like to make them happy so just stay together."

Liverpool's draw with Tottenham means they move up to fifth in the Premier League table, although they spurned the chance to climb to fourth following defeats for Chelsea and Aston Villa this weekend.

It leaves their hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League hanging in the balance, while the Reds must also overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Galatasaray in Wednesday night's round of 16 tie.

"We had already a couple of weeks ago a talk between each other saying: 'Guys we don't have such a lot of time to do this right so we have to wake up and start to go in a way that we want to play Champions League next season'," Szoboszlai said.

"We have Galatasaray on Wednesday and that will be a tough game because we felt it there.

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"I don't think it helps us also that after 80 minutes people start to go home, it doesn't help us at all. Stick with us. Everyone is noticing that and when we concede a goal still people are leaving the stadium -- you don't leave when we score. I understand the frustration but we need them, we need everybody, and that's the most important.

"For sure. I don't say they have no right to leave the stadium, they can leave if they want. We need them and they should know this. We are one less without them.

"I am going to do everything that is possible to finish in the top four but alone I'm not enough so we need everybody."