Northern Ireland squad to face Italy in World Cup playoff: Ballard in, Bradley out

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Sunderland defender Dan Ballard has been included in Northern Ireland's squad for their World Cup qualifying playoff against Italy later this month despite an injury scare.

Ballard was forced off in the second half of the Black Cats' Premier League loss to Brighton on Saturday, and is considered a doubt for next weekend's Tyne-Wear derby at St James' Park.

However Michael O'Neill, who is combining his international duties with managing Championship strugglers Blackburn for the rest of the season, has included the 26-year-old in a 28-strong squad for the trip to face Italy in the playoff semifinal in Bergamo on March 26.

Southampton midfielder Shea Charles and his brother Pierce, the Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, returning from injury along with Preston midfielder Ali McCann and Oxford defender Brodie Spencer are also included.

Dan Ballard has made his way into the Northern Ireland squad despite an injury scare with Sunderland. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

There is also a first senior call-up for Liverpool's teenage winger Kieran Morrison.

The 19-year-old has made two senior appearances for Liverpool this season, against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup in November and in their FA Cup win over Wolves earlier this month, while scoring 13 goals in 17 apearances for the club's Under-21s this term.

However, his club teammate Conor Bradley is out with injury, while Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Luke Southwood, Wimbledon defender Ryan Johnson, Preston defender Jamal Lewis and winger Ross McCausland, on loan at Aris Limassol from Rangers, are left out.

The winner of the semifinal in Bergamo will travel to play either Wales or Bosnia & Herzegovina in the playoff final on March 31.

The winner of that match will then go into Group B at this summer's World Cup alongside co-hosts Canada, Switzerland and Qatar.

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Northern Ireland squad

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool, on loan from Birmingham), Conor Hazard (Plymouth), Pierce Charles (Sheff Wed), Josh Clarke (Partick Thistle, on loan from Celtic); Dan Ballard and Trai Hume (both Sunderland), Ciaron Brown and Brodie Spencer (both Oxford), Paddy McNair (Hull), Eoin Toal (Bolton), Ruairi McConville (Norwich), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth); Jamie Donley and Jamie McDonnell (both Oxford), George Saville (Luton), Ali McCann (Preston), Shea Charles (Southampton), Isaac Price (West Brom), Paul Smyth (QPR), Ethan Galbraith (Swansea), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley), Kieran Morrison (Liverpool); Josh Magennis (Exeter), Dion Charles (Huddersfield), Callum Marshall (Bochum, on loan from West Ham), Jamie Reid (Stevenage).