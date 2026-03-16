Leny Yoro: Man United players wanted Casemiro to stay

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Leny Yoro has said the Manchester United squad were keen for Casemiro to stay at Old Trafford before the midfielder announced his intention to leave at the end of the season.

United fans chanted "one more year" at the Brazilian after he scored in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sources have told ESPN that there is unlikely to be a U-turn, but Yoro has revealed the players wanted the club to keep the 34-year-old.

"Everyone wanted him to stay, he's a player [who is] really important for us," Yoro said.

Casemiro will exit Manchester United at the end of this season. Getty

"Even in the dressing room, every day, he has the experience that no one else has in the team.

"He won everything, so this helped us a lot in the games and even outside the pitch."

United still have the option to trigger a one-year extension in Casemiro's contract, although it was agreed mutually with the club in January that he should leave in the summer.

And despite being a key part of the revival under Michael Carrick, the United head coach hinted that the decision will not be reversed.

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"I think it's when something's decided and in some ways the fact that it was decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation really," Carrick said.

"I think the impact he's had has been terrific, certainly since I've been here and working with him and his influence within the team and big moments and goals."