João Félix ends 14-game goalless streak amid Cristiano Ronaldo absence

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João Félix ended a 14-league game scoring drought in Al-Nassr's 5-0 win against Al-Khaleej at the weekend.

The Portugal international netted twice on Saturday to celebrate his first league goals of 2026.

Felix, who has 15 league goals for Al Nassr since joining the club last summer from Chelsea, admitted he was not stressing over his scoreless streak.

João Félix ended his 14-game goalless run. Getty

"This comes with maturity," Felix said. "I'm not new in the game, so I know how I need to deal with those kinds of things. If I'm not scoring, it's OK. It happens.

"Sometimes I will shoot badly and it goes in, and sometimes I shoot [well] and it doesn't go in. So I just need to be calm, just to stay relaxed because the goals will appear when I need."

Saturday's win kept Al Nassr three points clear of Al Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings.

Not since the 2018-19 season have Al Nassr won the league title.

"We are well, we are on the right track," Felix said. "The mentality is where it has to be.

"If we do our job, we will win the league. We just depend on ourselves. And that's our focus."

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Al Nassr are without captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is in Madrid recovering from a hamstring injury picked up on Feb. 28.

Ronaldo is third in the Saudi Pro League top scorers' table with 21 goals, Julián Quiñones has 24, and English forward Ivan Toney is top of the scoring charts with 25 goals for Al Ahli.