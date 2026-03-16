Wales boss Craig Bellamy: Bosnia's Edin Dzeko, 40, still a 'dangerous player'

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Craig Bellamy has warned that evergreen Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko remains a danger to Wales' World Cup dream.

Dzeko, who won two Premier League titles in a five-year spell at Manchester City, celebrates his 40th birthday on Tuesday -- the same day Bellamy announces his squad for this month's World Cup play-offs.

Wales host Bosnia in a Cardiff semifinal on March 26 and Dzeko -- who now plays for Bundesliga 2 club Schalke after representing the likes of Inter Milan and Roma -- still captains his country as he enters his fifth decade.

Craig Bellamy highlighted the threat of Edin Dzeko. Adam Davy/PA Wire

"He was never that speed player, but his link-up play and game intelligence is always going to be high," former City forward Bellamy said, whose time at the Etihad Stadium came to an end in the same summer of 2011 that Dzeko moved to Manchester.

"He's still playing at a good level and he's definitely a dangerous player.

"The idea for us would be to keep Bosnia away from our box because that's when he comes into his own.

"The more time he's outside the box the benefit it would be for us.

"We know Bosnia is going to be a tough game. Physically they are very good, well-organised.

"They are good in both boxes and don't need too many chances to score."

Wales or Bosnia will host either Italy or Northern Ireland on March 31.

The winners of the play-off final will qualify for this summer's World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Wales have been hit by injuries with skipper Ben Davies ruled out by a broken ankle that threatens his participation at the World Cup should the Dragons qualify.

Wrexham striker Kieffer Moore will also miss the play-offs with a hamstring problem, while West Brom centre-back Chris Mepham is a doubt with a similar issue.

Wales have spoken to Tottenham defender Ashley Phillips about switching his international allegiance from England.

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Salford-born Phillips, who has a Welsh mother, was capped by Wales at under-16 level before representing England at various age grades, most recently the under-21s in November.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Stoke and would go straight into Bellamy's squad should he rejoin the Wales set-up.