Laporta after Barcelona re-election: Door always open for Messi

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Joan Laporta said the door is always open for Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona after being re-elected as the club's president until 2031.

Laporta beat rival Víctor Font by a landslide in Sunday's election, receiving 68.18% of 48,480 votes cast by the club's members.

Font had leaned on Laporta's frayed relationship with Messi -- pointing out repeatedly during the campaign that he had overseen the Argentina star's exit in 2021 and failed return in 2023 -- but it was not enough to sway the popular vote.

"Leo will be linked to Barcelona in whatever way he wants to be," Laporta told TV3 when asked what role the Inter Miami CF forward could play during his mandate.

"He deserves a tribute [match] and also a statue. That would be hugely significant. Only Ladislao Kubala and Johan Cruyff have statues at the stadium.

"The doors at Barça are always open to him, whenever he wishes, so that he can continue to strengthen and bring greatness to this institution."

Messi took centre stage during the election campaign when former Barça coach Xavi Hernández called Laporta a "liar" and claimed he had blocked the club legend's return in 2023.

Font encouraged Messi to speak out and reveal the truth, but he preferred to remain silent and let the campaign play out on its own.

Messi, who scored 672 goals in 778 games for Barcelona, has always said that he would like to return to the club and the future at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, Laporta has promised Barça supporters they have the best years of their lives ahead of them after choosing to re-elect him.

Lionel Messi visited the revamped Camp Nou last November. Lionel Messi's Instagram

Laporta, who is in his second spell as president having previously held the role between 2003 and 2010, highlighted the team's improvement under Hansi Flick and the return to the revamped Spotify Camp Nou as reasons to be hopeful.

"To keep building a great team with Flick on the bench and [sporting director] Deco," Laporta told Mundo Deportivo when asked what the plan is for the next five years.

"To win titles, which is what the fans love, but also to play well. And to finish the stadium halfway through the mandate, because that guarantees the club's future on a financial level but also a venue fitting for putting on a show on the pitch.

"We also want to keep the women's team really competitive and to keep growing economically. The best years of our lives lie in wait."