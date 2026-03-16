USMNT 2026 World Cup kit reveal: A stars and stripes affair

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The USMNT's home kit was released on Monday, and hacks back to the classic 1994 kit worn by the men last time it hosted the men's World Cup. Nike

The United States Soccer Federation has revealed the kits that the USMNT will wear at this summer's FIFA World Cup, and it looked no further for inspiration than the American flag itself.

U.S. Soccer collaborated with Nike to create two jerseys -- one stars, one stripes -- that will feature at this summer's World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The home jersey features curvy red and white stripes reminiscent of the team's 2012 jersey. The away strip is a more subtle production, with stars lightly embellished on the rich navy-blue jersey.

There's something else unique about these kits: They will be worn by all 27 U.S. Soccer teams, including the USWNT. For the first time, every team representing the U.S. will be unified by the same shared crest and kit design.

The away kit, a more understated representation of the stars on the U.S. flag, will be worn by not just Adams and the men's national team, but the women's team as well in a U.S. Soccer first. Nike

"A national team jersey represents the pride of wearing the crest, not just for players on the field, but also for the fans who support them every step of the way," Dave Wright, chief commercial officer of U.S. Soccer, said in a statement.

"With the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup coming to the United States, we're excited to see players across all 27 of our National Teams and supporters across the country wearing this kit as we build toward an incredible moment for the game."

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In a news release, U.S. Soccer said that players were consulted through the process via design workshops and listening sessions, even discussing the finer details such as fabric weight, seam placement, mobility and the fit. For this World Cup, no stone will be left unturned, at least when it comes to the kits.

There are some design details worth highlighting, too. Each jersey has an "Inner Pride" mark inside the collar, intended to represent each player's internal motivation. The number and names have also used a newly created "Stars and Stripes" font, which will be used on all future kits.

The home shirt, modeled by Diego Luna, will look nice in U.S. arenas this summer as the World Cup comes to town. Nike

"I think between both kits there is something for everybody," said Ronnie J. Stewart, global product director for Nike. "If you want to be loud and proud and represent the crest, no one's going to doubt who you're there for in the light kit. If you're looking for that lifestyle look that works off the field, the dark is for you."

Fans will get a first look at the jerseys in action when the USMNT faces Belgium in a friendly in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 28. Mauricio Pochettino's side are also schedule to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on April 1, again in Atlanta.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11 when Mexico host South Africa. The USMNT's first game will be on June 12 against Paraguay at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.