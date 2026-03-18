2026 World Cup European playoffs explained: How it works, teams, schedule, how to watch in the UK

Gab Marcotti analyzes Group B consisting of Canada, Switzerland, Qatar and the winner of UEFA Playoff A. (1:10)

Would Italy be the favorites to win Group B if they qualify? (1:10)

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The road to the 2026 World Cup is entering its final, decisive stage -- with four spots up for grabs from UEFA's playoffs to join this summer's 48-team tournament.

World Cup giants Italy are joined by Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland -- as well as 12 other nations eager to book their spot -- as we reach the final stretch of qualifying.

But who will progress, how does it all work and how can you watch the games in the UK? ESPN has you covered.

Who has qualified for the European playoffs?

Sixteen teams will contest the European playoffs for the 2026 World Cup, offering a second-chance route to football's most prestigious tournament via a unique knockout.

The lineup is made up of 12 runners-up from the World Cup qualifying group stage, plus four teams that earned places through their performances in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League -- a safety net designed to reward consistent competitive results outside of traditional qualifying.

Runners-up: Slovakia, Kosovo, Denmark, Ukraine, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Wales, Albania and Czechia

UEFA Nations League qualifiers: Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia and Northern Ireland

The Nations League spots are allocated to the best-ranked group winners who did not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

Italy players celebrate after scoring a goal against Israel in World Cup qualifying. Getty Images

How does it work?

The teams are split into four separate paths, labelled A-D, each containing four teams. Each path follows the same format:

Two single-leg semifinals

One single-leg final

The winners of each path qualify for the World Cup -- meaning just four of the 16 teams advance.

Higher-ranked teams host the semifinals, while the host of the finals were random and determined by November's draw.

In short, though: win two one-off matches, and you're at the World Cup.

What are the games?

Path A

Semifinal 1: Italy vs. Northern Ireland, Bergamo

Semifinal 2: Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cardiff

Final: Wales/Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy/Northern Ireland

Path B

Semifinal 3: Ukraine vs. Sweden, Valencia

Semifinal 4: Poland vs. Albania, Warsaw

Final: Ukraine/Sweden vs. Poland/Albania

Path C

Semifinal 5: Türkiye vs. Romania

Semifinal 6: Slovakia vs. Kosovo

Final: Slovakia/Kosovo vs Türkiye/Romania

Path D

Semifinal 7: Denmark vs. North Macedonia

Semifinal 8: Czechia vs. Republic of Ireland

Final: Czechia/Republic of Ireland vs. Denmark/North Macedonia

When are the games and how do I watch in the UK?

Seven of the eight semifinals are taking place on the same day, at the same time; Thursday, March 26 at 7.45 p.m. GMT. The exception is Türkiye vs. Romania, which starts at 5 p.m.

The only games confirmed to be on TV in the UK are Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy vs. Northern Ireland from Path A.

Wales-Bosnia and Herzegovina is on BBC Two and BBC One Wales, while Italy vs Northern Ireland is on BBC Three and BBC One NI. Both are also on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The finals will all be on Tuesday, March 31 -- again at 7.45 p.m. GMT.

Who are the favourites to progress?

Italy, the four-time World Cup winners aiming to avoid a catastrophic second tournament in a row, are the highest-ranked side in the playoffs and are therefore seen as favourites to qualify from Path A -- needing to beat Northern Ireland and one of Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina to do so.

Poland and Ukraine both host semifinals from Path B and could have a very evenly matched final, while Türkiye and Denmark, on paper, are the picks of the bunch from Paths C and D.

Don't rule out Ireland producing more magic in Czechia though, in which case they would host Denmark in a sure-to-be loud Path D final in Dublin.

What 2026 World Cup groups will teams end up in?

All playoff teams were seeded into Pot 4 for December's World Cup draw, marking them as the lowest-ranked sides and ensuring they face higher-ranked opponents in the group stage.

The winner of each playoff path will join a specific group:

- Path A winner joins Group B with co-hosts Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland.

- Path B winner joins Group E alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.

- Path C winner joins Group C with co-hosts the USA, Paraguay, and Australia.

- Path D winner joins Group A with co-hosts Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea.

What other playoffs are taking place?

On top of the UEFA playoffs, there are also the interconfederation playoffs -- where six countries will duke it out for two more World Cup spots.

Each of the five confederations (apart from UEFA) will provide one country, while the host confederation (Concacaf) receives a second slot.

1 - Africa (DR Congo)

1 - Asia (Iraq)

2 - Concacaf (Jamaica and Suriname)

1 - Oceania (New Caledonia)

1 - South America (Bolivia)

The two nations with the best FIFA World Ranking -- DR Congo and Iraq -- were seeded and will go straight into one of the two finals. The four other countries were drawn to play a semifinal, feeding through to play a seed for one of the two places at the World Cup.

Pathway 1

March 26

New Caledonia vs Jamaica, Guadalajara, 3 a.m. GMT (on March 27)

March 31

Winner vs DR Congo, Guadalajara, 10 p.m. GMT

Pathway 2

March 26

Bolivia vs Suriname, Guadalupe, 10 p.m. GMT

March 31

Winner vs. Iraq, Guadalupe, 4 a.m. GMT (on April 1)

The winners of Pathway 1 will go into Group K with Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia, while the winners of Pathway 2 will join France, Senegal and Norway in Group I.