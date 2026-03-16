Dual national Noahkai Banks opts out of USMNT March camp - sources

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FC Augsburg defender Noahkai Banks will not join up with the U.S. men's national team for the upcoming international window, and remains undecided as to whether he will represent Germany or the United States at the international level, sources confirmed to ESPN.

German outlet Kicker was the first to report that Banks wouldn't participate in the USMNT camp. The U.S. is set to play Belgium on March 28 followed by a second match against Portugal three days later.

"Noahkai hasn't made a decision yet and wants to make the right decision for himself and his career, he is still undecided," said one source with knowledge of Banks' thinking.

Noahkai Banks represented the U.S. at the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup. Alex Caparros - FIFA

After making his debut last season, Banks, 19, has enjoyed a breakout campaign for Augsburg, making 21 appearances, and scoring one goal.

The defender holds both German and U.S. citizenship, given that he is the son of an American father and German mother.

He was born in Hawaii, but according to his mother, Nadine, the family returned to Germany when Noahkai was seven weeks old. Banks' parents eventually divorced, though Noahkai maintained contact with his father, Sedrick. Noahkai has lived in Germany ever since, and joined Augsburg as an eight-year-old.

Banks represented the U.S. at youth level at the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup, and last September he took part in a training camp with the USMNT, though he didn't appear in friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

Given that the World Cup is less than 100 days away and he won't participate in this camp, it seems unlikely that Banks will be part of the U.S. squad. A source added that Banks has been dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

In an interview last month with ESPN, Banks spoke glowingly about his experiences with the U.S. program, and that he has remained friends with some of his U-17 teammates. He also appreciated the warm welcome he was given by the USMNT last September. "I really enjoyed the camp, to be honest, because I thought as a young guy, maybe I will get treated differently," said Banks.

"But how the guys helped me to get into the team and into the training, it was incredible, to be honest. Also, the big guys like Christian Pulisic or Timothy Weah, we maybe don't expect [the welcome], but it has been great."

But Banks also admitted during the interview that Germany had been in contact, leaving him with a difficult decision to make as to which country he should play for at senior level. He has previously said that he would take his time in making the decision, and wouldn't base it on one tournament.

FIFA rules allow for Banks to file a one-time switch if he decides to play for Germany.