Max Dowman involvement for Arsenal 'depending on the game' - Mikel Arteta

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Mikel Arteta has hinted Max Dowman could be set for a greater involvement in Arsenal's run-in after making an "almost impossible" impact against Everton on Saturday.

Aged just 16 years and 73 days, Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history with the Gunners' second goal in last weekend's 2-0 win after creating the first.

Dowman was making just his seventh senior appearance and only a third league outing but swung a vital game in Arsenal's favour as, combined with Manchester City's draw at West Ham later in the day, they extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points.

Mikel Arteta says Max Dowman's game time depends on different factors. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

The Gunners face a Champions League round-of-16, second leg clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday -- with the tie balanced at 1-1 following last week's first leg -- before facing City in Sunday's Carabao Cup Final at Wembley.

Asked if Dowman was ready for more regularly, Arteta said on Monday: "Yeah, regularly, depending on what you call regularly.

"Depending on the game and how he reacts, I think his reaction has been really positive, and in relation to what we need in the game, there's always a possibility [he will play].

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"To do what he did in such a moment, very rare to see or impossible almost. He's done it and now it's football and what you've done a few days ago is not relevant anymore, it's about the next one."

Martin Odegaard and Jurriën Timber are injured -- although Arteta suggested both have a chance to feature against City this weekend -- while Leandro Trossard is fit again following a hip problem.