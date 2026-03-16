MLS suspends Philadelphia Union's Ernst Tanner after misconduct probe

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Major League Soccer has suspended Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner without pay through June 1, 2026 for violating the policies and standards of professional conduct required of league and club leadership.

According to a report by The Guardian, Tanner made use of sexist and anti-gay language in the workplace while also being reported for making racist comments about Black players, coaches and referees. The report revealed that the allegations were made in an MLS Player's Association complaint to the league.

MLS previously conducted an investigation into the allegations but closed the case after failing to verify the initial claims. Since the release of The Guardian's report, however, the league announced the investigation would be reopened.

Tanner was then placed on administrative leave on November 19, 2025, when MLS reopened its investigation into the allegations of inappropriate and insensitive comments made by the Union's sporting director.

"Following the completion of an investigation conducted by the law firm Littler Mendelson, Major League Soccer has suspended Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner without pay through June 1, 2026," said the league in a news release.

"Based on new information obtained during outside counsel's independent review, the investigation substantiated violations of MLS policies and standards of professional conduct required of League and Club leadership."

MLS also revealed that Tanner must complete a league-approved restorative practices program before being reinstated into his position.

Tanner first joined the Philadelphia Union as a sporting director in 2018, before signing a contract extension with the club in 2021.