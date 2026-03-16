Neymar left out of Brazil squad for March, Endrick makes cut

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Neymar's hopes of playing at the World Cup are fading with the Santos forward once again left out of Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the upcoming friendlies in the United States.

Brazil's matches against France and Croatia on March 26 in Boston and March 31 in Orlando, respectively, will be the last encounters before Ancelotti names his final World Cup roster on May 18.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national team since October 2023, when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee. The former Barcelona star reiterated on Sunday his desire to compete for Brazil at the World Cup after playing 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Corinthians, a game which had two of Ancelotti's assistants in attendance.

Neymar, 34, did not stand out after sitting out in the previous match in midweek that had Ancelotti in the stands.

"Neymar is not at 100 percent and therefore he is not on the list," Ancelotti said on Monday. "Neymar is not at 100 percent of his capability. If he can be at 100 percent physically, he can be there. Neymar could be at the World Cup. Neymar has to keep working, playing, showcasing his qualities and maintaining good physical condition."

Endrick, who has scored six goals in 12 appearances since joining Lyon from Real Madrid in the winter transfer window, has been named by Ancelotti for the first time since the coach took over in June.

Brentford's Igor Thiago has earned his first call up and is part of Brazil's 26-man squad.

Barcelona forward Raphinha and Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior lead Brazil's attack with Chelsea's João Pedro and Matheus Cunha also included. Midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who joined Flamengo from West Ham United in January, has been left out but veteran Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is in the roster.

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"We are preparing well for this World Cup. We want to arrive in the best possible condition technically, physically and mentally," Ancelotti said. "There are players who deserve to be here because they are doing well in their respective leagues, as is the case of Endrick, Rayan, Danilo."

Ancelotti also talked Monday about extending his stay as manager of Brazil through the 2030 World Cup, saying the Brazil federation is set to give him a new contract to stay on after this summer.

"When a couple wants to carry on I think there's no problem," Ancelotti said. "Either before or after the next World Cup we will make this extension official."

Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13. The five-time world champions will also go up against Scotland and Haiti in Group C.

"[Extending] before the World Cup will be cheaper, afterwards it will be more expensive," Ancelotti quipped. "I am very confident."

Full Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al Nassr), Éderson (Fenerbahce).

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Ibañez (Al-Ahly), Léo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG), Wesley (Roma).

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray).

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), João Pedro (Chelsea).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.