Max Dowman's youthful exuberance can inspire Arsenal - Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta speaks about Max Downman after his performance for Arsenal against Everton in the Premier League. (0:53)

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Mikel Arteta said Arsenal will be inspired by Max Dowman's youthful exuberance as they chase silverware on four fronts.

Arteta is deciding whether to involve the 16-year-old wonderkid in Tuesday's Champions League tie against Bayer Leverkusen at Emirates Stadium after he made history against Everton on Saturday.

Having stepped off the bench to set up the opener for Viktor Gyökeres, he then ran the length of the pitch and rolled home the second to become the Premier League's youngest ever goalscorer.

Arsenal face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and with the season approaching the decisive phase, Arteta insists Dowman can lift the team through his energy.

"It's very inspiring when you see someone, almost naive, making decisions and flowing and careless playing in that manner, in that context. It's great," Arteta said.

"And I think probably our players realised as well. It's a good example, playing with that flow and enthusiasm is actually very beneficial for the team.

"I didn't expect that kind of goal, that's for sure, but his attitude and his decision making, yes. If not, I wouldn't have made the decision to play him.

"But then to be that precise and deliver the moment that he delivered, that's something difficult to imagine."

Arteta uses a "cook slowly" approach for bringing through young players and while he has been impressed by Dowman's confidence on and off the field, he is wary of him becoming overburdened by hype.

"I think they have to cook at the optimal speed in relation to what they need and what they demand," he said.

Max Dowman became the Premier League's youngest-ever goalscorer on Saturday . Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"He is knocking on the door at 16, saying 'I am good enough and I can impact this team whenever it is needed.' And he is doing it when he is playing.

"We just need to bring the temperature down and understand what is the best thing for this boy at his age.

"He's doing something phenomenal. We all know that. Let's keep it down a little bit and respect his nature to do what he has to do, which I'm sure is going to be something really good."

Arsenal drew the first leg of their round-of-16 tie against Leverkusen 1-1 and Arteta has called for his players to rise to the occasion when they battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

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Leverkusen, positioned sixth in the Bundesliga, have published a photo on their X account showing a can of paint and the corner area at the Emirates Stadium having been removed.

The playful post -- a reference to Arsenal's goalscoring prowess at corners -- is accompanied by the caption 'That's better!'.

"When you come to this stage in the competition, you really have to elevate your game to a different level, collectively and individually," Arteta said.

"For sure, this will be one of those nights where we need the best from all of us in a really consistent way to go through.

"We know what's at stake, how much we want it and we're going to show that."