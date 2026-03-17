'Difficult' for Arne Slot to win back Liverpool fans - Jamie Carragher

Kieran Gibbs explains what's going wrong at Liverpool this season following their late draw vs. Tottenham in the Premier League. (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said it will be "difficult" for Arne Slot to win back the support of fans amid their difficult season.

Supporters were seen leaving Anfield early on Sunday afternoon as they conceded late to draw 1-1 with Tottenham. Liverpool are fifth in the league, two points behind Aston Villa in fourth but 21 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Carragher has said it will be hard for the manager to recover after Slot and the players were booed by some as the match against Tottenham ended.

"It's worrying, in terms of what Liverpool do this season," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"The bigger point is how worrying it is for the manager. I think there's a difference with most support in terms of what we see online compared to the match-going fans.

Arne Slot and his players were booed by fans at full time against Spurs. Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

"It's not easy for a Liverpool crowd to turn on a manager who has won a title less than a year before, but I felt there was a big shift on Sunday in terms of how the crowd felt about the team and the manager.

"The booing at the end, that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase.

- Szoboszlai to Liverpool fans: 'People start to go home, it doesn't help'

- Lindop: Time is running out for Liverpool to save their season as fans turn

- Champions League knockout rounds: Bracket, key dates, more

"I think it's going to be really difficult now for Arne Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it's really difficult to get them back."

Following the draw with Spurs, Dominik Szoboszlai, whose free kick had given Liverpool the lead, pleaded with fans to stick with the side.

Liverpool face Turkish side Galatasaray in the Champions League round-of-16 on Wednesday needing to come from a goal down in the second leg to progress to the quarterfinals.