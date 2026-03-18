Transfer rumors, news: Juve join Arsenal in race for Goretzka

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Manchester United have outlined their summer transfer targets, while another European giant has entered the race for out-of-contract Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Germany international Leon Goretzka, 31, will be a free agent in the summer. (Photo by Jurgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

- After Calciomercato linked Leon Goretzka with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Arsenal, as previously covered in our blog, La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Juventus also want the Bayern Munich midfielder who will be a free agent in the summer. Juve have made two failed attempts to sign the 31-year-old Germany international during his career, and they are ready to make a third. Luciano Spalletti has now put Goretzka at the top of his list for the summer and Juventus are pressing to overcome the competition for his signature.

- The Sun claim that Manchester United want to make four signings in the summer transfer window. United want to bring in two midfielders to offset Casemiro's departure with Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott being of interest. They also want a left-sided center-back option in case Harry Maguire leaves and could look to sign a back-up goalkeeper with Altay Bayindir set to depart.

- Manchester United seemingly won't have it all their own way when it comes to Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, as The Daily Mail have reported that they will face competition with Bayern Munich ready to step up their interest in the 23-year-old. There have also been various reports in recent times linking Manchester City with the England international, who now has six caps to his name and has impressed despite Forest's struggles.

- Barcelona are highly likely to sign João Cancelo if it is possible to do so on a free transfer, reports Diario Sport, with the full-back on loan from Al Hilal. The 31-year-old's contract with the Saudi Pro League club runs until 2027 but the Portugal international would be willing to give up a significant portion of his salary to permanently join Barça following his second loan at the Catalan club.

- Juventus are increasingly confident that they will be able to sign Lorenzo Pellegrini as a free agent with the attacking midfielder's AS Roma contract set to expire in the summer, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. Pellegrini has a €4 million salary and few clubs are willing to move for him, while the 29-year-old wants to play somewhere he can feel important and win trophies, which makes Juve a good fit considering the respect Luciano Spalletti has for him after the pair previously worked together.

EXPERT TAKE

Manchester United are looking to add to their squad this summer, but will it come amid a clear out? ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden writes:

INEOS are still attempting to repair the damage of several disastrous transfer windows in which the club overspent on subpar players -- several of whom remain at the club on high wages. United still owe £422 million in outstanding transfer payments, and £238 million of that figure is due to be repaid by the end of next season, but they are unlikely to recoup their outlay on players, including Rasmus Højlund (signed for £64 million), Joshua Zirkzee (£36.5 million), Manuel Ugarte (£50.5 million), André Onana (£43.8 million) and Mason Mount (£55 million). United will listen to offers for all -- Hojlund and Onana are on loan at Napoli and Trabzonspor, respectively, this season -- while sources have said there is confidence that Marcus Rashford will find a new team this summer, even if Barcelona opt against completing a deal at a pre-agreed fee of £26 million at the end of his seasonlong loan at Camp Nou. Jadon Sancho's disastrous United career -- the former England winger arrived in a £73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 -- will come to an end this summer when his contract expires, saving United £300,000 a week in wages, while defender Tyrell Malacia will also depart as a free agent. The future of Harry Maguire remains unresolved. The 33-year-old is out of contract this summer, but he has played an important role when fit this season, anchoring the defense, mentoring the squad's younger players and serving as a genuine threat from set pieces. ESPN sources have said that a new deal might yet be offered by United, but on reduced wages and potentially only for an additional 12 months. Although Maguire's experience is valued by United, ESPN sources have said that the England defender will likely be offered a longer deal and better financial package elsewhere, so any decision on his future could come down to whether the player wants to remain at United or seek greater financial security at another club.

OTHER RUMORS

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- Manchester United are in discussions with Barcelona regarding Marcus Rashford, with the £26 million option to make the forward's loan permanent currently being seen as a barrier to a deal. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool are looking at a potential move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga with Los Blancos willing to accept offers worth over £43 million. (Football Insider)

- Some foreign clubs, particularly from the Premier League, have asked for information on AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, who could be available for around €70 million. (Nicolo Schira)

- There is a substantial offer from the Saudi Pro League for Internazionale striker Marcus Thuram. (Tuttosport)

- A Juventus scout was at Sassuolo's 1-0 loss against Bologna to monitor Ismael Kone. (Nicolo Schira)

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- Gabriel Martinelli, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri all face uncertainty about their future with Arsenal. (The Times)

- Brighton are planning to sign Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi as a long-term successor for Carlos Baleba amid Manchester United interest in the Cameroon international. (TEAMtalk)

- Morgan Rogers could pursue a move away from Aston Villa if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Football Insider)

- Amid Premier League interest in Bazoumana Toure, Hoffenheim are demanding a record fee above the €43.5 million they received for Joelinton if the 20-year-old winger is to leave. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Monaco want Cercle Brugge left-back Nazinho and there have been positive talks between the parties. (Matteo Moretto)

- Filip Kostic is ready to leave Juventus as a free agent in January with Juve not wanting to renew the winger's contract, which expires in June. (Nicolo Schira)

- Goalkeeper Josep Martinez could leave Internazionale in the summer in search of more game time. (Nicolo Schira)