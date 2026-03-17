Neymar not giving up Brazil World Cup squad dream despite being left out of March friendlies

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Neymar has said he is still dreaming of making Brazil's World Cup squad despite being left out of the national team for this month's friendlies against France and Croatia.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said the Santos forward is not 100% fit after announcing his latest squad.

During a live broadcast of a Kings League Brazil game on Monday evening, Neymar, 34, said: "I'm going to speak out here, because I can't just let this pass.

"Obviously I'm upset and sad not to have been selected. But the focus remains the same, day after day, training session after training session, match after match.

"We'll achieve our goal. There's still one final squad announcement to go and the dream lives on. That's it, we're in this together."

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national team since October 2023, when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

Neymar has not given up on his hopes of making the Brazil World Cup squad this summer. Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

He is fighting against the clock to play in his fourth World Cup this summer. Despite the former PSG star being excluded from all of Ancelotti's squads since the Italian took over in June, the Brazil coach has not ruled out including Neymar in his World Cup roster when it is announced on May 18.

However, Ancelotti insisted Neymar needs to "keep working, playing, showcasing his qualities and maintaining good physical condition".

Many, including Ancelotti, are rooting for Neymar to return to his best form.

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"Thank you all for the kind messages today! " Neymar wrote on Instagram hours after the Brazil squad was announced.

"Trust the process; whatever will be, will be! Work in silence."

Fitness issues have prevented Neymar from playing regularly, he had a subdued performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Corinthians, having previously sat out a midweek draw at Mirassol, a game which Ancelotti attended.

Brazil take on France on March 26 in Boston and face Croatia on March 31 in Orlando.