Dominic Calvert-Lewin: I can be Harry Kane's England backup at World Cup

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Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes his experience as Harry Kane's England understudy could help him fulfil his dream of playing at the World Cup this summer.

England boss Thomas Tuchel is set to name his latest squad on Friday with Calvert-Lewin among the forwards pushing for inclusion after scoring 10 goals for Leeds United this season.

The 28-year-old is the joint-highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season alongside Danny Welbeck.

The last of Calvert-Lewin's 11 caps came in July 2021 when England beat Ukraine 4-0 at the quarterfinal stage of Euro 2020 -- delayed a year due to Covid 19 -- on their run to a final defeat to Italy.

Speaking exclusively to ESPN's 'The Football Reporters' podcast, Calvert-Lewin talked about the challenge of acting as a deputy to Kane, who is England's all-time top goalscorer and in devastating form for Bayern Munich, scoring 48 goals in 43 matches this season to date.

"You have to be realistic," Calvert-Lewin said. "He [Kane] is one of the best centre-forwards, if not the best centre-forward in the world, he's prolific at the moment and he's England captain.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in good form for Leeds this season. Malcolm Bryce/Leeds United via Getty Images

"So to dislodge him from that position is an extremely tough task. You could say I've been his understudy before at the 2021 Euros so I've experienced what its like.

"You have to be mentally tough and be ready at all times that if you're called upon, that you are ready to go, I was a little bit younger back then and there were difficult moments during that tournament where I felt that maybe I could have been put on, or wanted to play out of pure eagerness and desire to make an impact.

"That didn't happen as much as I would have liked but now, in hindsight, I look back and you have to appreciate what's in front of you. With my experience now, I know the role I'm fighting for. I know what that is and I'm accepting of that."

Calvert-Lewin admitted he is yet to speak with Tuchel but is targeting a positive end to the season with Leeds, who are 15th in the league, three points above the relegation zone.

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"It's hard to look at the World Cup when what's in front of me now is keeping Leeds in the Premier League," he said.

"That was my main objective at the start of the season. I always know that representing your country is a byproduct of good form and goals. That's what required in order to achieve our goals at club level.

"Obviously it is a dream and it has been a dream of mine since I was a kid to go to a World Cup, as it is for any young footballer. I'm no different. My main objective is to do my best for Leeds, keeping scoring goals and winning games, make sure we are a Premier League team next season and if that is enough to warrant me a place in the World Cup squad, it is a bonus.

"I haven't spoken to the manager [Tuchel] but its also not something that I need or feel is necessary. If he needs to speak to me, he will and it would mean I'm doing well on the football pitch."