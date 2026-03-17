Wealdstone release angry statement after player appears in Baller League without permission

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Non-league team Wealdstone FC have released a statement complaining about one of their players appearing in the Baller League without the club's permission.

Sak Hassan, 24, played for KSI's team Prime FC in the event on Monday, scoring in a 7-3 win over N5 FC.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youth prospect has featured 25 times in all competitions for Wealdstone this season, having joined from Hashtag United in the summer.

Hassan, who has 13 caps for Somalia and has scored two goals, also featured for John Terry's 26ers in last year's competition.

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In a statement put on X, which has received 2.5 million impressions, Wealdstone said: "We are aware that Sak Hassan, under contract with Wealdstone FC, appeared in this evening's Baller League.

"The club was not approached for permission for Sak to participate, nor were we made aware of his involvement in advance.

"We will now be following up with both the Baller League and the player directly."

Hassan, who was born in the Netherlands, was also in the Leyton Orient and QPR academies before embarking on his non-league journey.