Irfan Fandi returns as AFC Asian Cup-bound Singapore look to finish qualifiers on a high

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SINGAPORE -- Irfan Fandi is the most-notable inclusion in Singapore's 26-man squad for their upcoming game against Bangladesh on March 31 -- as the Lions look to finish the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on a high.

Last November, Singapore booked their ticket to the Asian Cup -- which will be held in Saudi Arabia at the start of next year -- after a thrilling come-from-behind 2-1 win over Hong Kong.

Although Hong Kong can mathematically still finish level with Singapore on 11 points in Group C, there is no way they can overtake the Southeast Asian outfit due to an inferior head-to-head record -- with only the group winners advancing to the continent's premier international tournament.

With three wins and two draws so far in the third and final round of qualifiers, Singapore will now be looking to finish with an undefeated record against Bangladesh -- who sit 32 places below them in the FIFA world rankings at 180th.

And the Lions will be bolstered by the return of Port centre-back Irfan, who was their highest-profile absentee in the previous two international windows at the end of 2025.

Irfan's return means an international reunion with brothers Ikhsan and Ilhan, who are both expected to feature prominently at the other end of the ground in attack for Singapore at the Asian Cup.

The other returning faces are up-and-coming prospects Abdul Rasaq Akeem, Raoul Suhaimi and Nur Adam Abdullah.

"Although qualification is secured, our approach doesn't change. The next match is always the most important," said Singapore coach Gavin Lee, who was handed the reins fulltime at the end of November after successfully sealing Asian Cup qualification while in charge on an interim basis.

"This window is another opportunity to stay humble in our preparation and hungry in our performance.

"Playing at the National Stadium in front of our fans is always special, and we want to deliver a strong performance to close out the campaign on a positive note."

Singapore's appearance at next year's Asian Cup will be their first on merit, having only previously competed at the tournament in 1986 by virtue of being the host nation.

Before the Asian Cup, the Lions' attention will be focused on the ASEAN Championship -- officially known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 -- from July 8 to Aug. 26.

Singapore, who were once the ASEAN Championship's record four-time champions, have since been surpassed by Thailand and have not lifted the trophy since 2012.

Their quest to go all the way this year has not been helped by a tough hand after January's group-stage draw pitted them against defending champions Vietnam and a rapidly-rising Indonesia, as well as Cambodia and either Brunei Darussalam or Timor-Leste - depending on which of them prevail in the qualifying playoff.

Goalkeepers: Izwan Mahbud (Young Lions), Rudy Khairullah (Geylang International), Syazwan Buhari (BG Tampines Rovers)

Defenders: Akram Azman, Nur Adam Abdullah, Lionel Tan (Lion City Sailors), Amirul Adli (Negeri Sembilan), Irfan Fandi (Port), Irfan Najeeb, Raoul Suhaimi (BG Tampines Rovers), Safuwan Baharudin (Selangor), Ryhan Stewart (Kanchanaburi Power)

Midfielders: Joel Chew, Glenn Kweh, Jacob Mahler, Shah Shahiran (BG Tampines Rovers), Farhan Zulkifli (Hougang United), Hami Syahin, Hariss Harun, Kyoga Nakamura (Lion City Sailors), Harhys Stewart (Uthai Thani)

Forwards: Abdul Rasaq Akeem (Albirex Niigata (S)), Jordan Emaviwe (Chiangrai United), Ikhsan Fandi (BG Pathum United), Ilhan Fandi (Buriram United), Shawal Anuar (Lion City Sailors)