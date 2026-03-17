Barcelona president says he'll extend Hansi Flick deal to 2028

Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha make their predictions for Newcastle's trip to face Barcelona in their Champions League second leg. (1:35)

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta says coach Hansi Flick will sign a contract extension until 2028, with the official announcement due "soon."

Flick, 61, was appointed as Barça manager in the summer of 2024 and his current deal expires in 2027.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany coach says it's not the moment to speak about his contract situation, but revealed Barça will be his last job in coaching.

"We want to renew Flick's deal until 2028," Laporta, re-elected as Barça president until 2031 on Sunday, told RAC1 on Tuesday.

"He's in favour of extending as well. We will announce an agreement soon because he's very happy here."

Laporta's mandate runs for another five years and he hopes Flick will be Barça coach for as long as he is president.

"It would demonstrate stability, that we're winning," Laporta added of the prospect of working with Flick until 2031. "I think it's possible that he's at Barça for five more years. He's young, he has a lot of energy and he is happy in the city."

Speaking later in the day ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie with Newcastle United, Flick disclosed that he will not take on another role once he eventually leaves Barça.

"It's not the right moment to talk about it, we have tomorrow a very important game, for the club, for the future," he said of his renewal in a news conference.

"Everyone knows I am really happy here. First, I have to speak with my family. We have time to speak about that. Now is not the right moment.

"I have no thoughts about going to another place or anything like that. I am here, it will be my last club and I am happy about it."

Barça were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their round of 16 meeting with Newcastle at St. James' Park last week.

Hansi Flick has won four trophies since taking over at Barcelona. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Flick says his team will have to produce the "perfect game" when the two teams reconvene at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, with the winners facing either Atlético Madrid or Tottenham in the quarterfinal.

"Newcastle are able to press very high, man to man, but they also defend well in the last third," Flick said.

"It will be a tough game. They are a physical team, aggressive man to man, but they also have fast players in transition. We have to play a perfect game."

Flick has won four trophies since taking over from Xavi Hernández -- LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and two Spanish Supercopas -- but the Champions League has eluded him so far.

Barça reached the semifinal last year, losing to Inter Milan, but Flick says the side can go one step better this time.

"Football can change tomorrow, but we have to be positive because we have huge quality," he said when asked if Barça could win the competition for the first time since 2015.

"We are able to win this Champions League, but also we have to improve and players need to come back. It is important to have everyone available and at their best level."