Barcelona eye move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni - sources

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Barcelona are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni but are also debating other options internally, club sources have told ESPN.

ESPN revealed in December that one of Barça's priorities this summer is to sign a new centre-back after failing to replace Iñigo Martínez last year.

Bastoni, 26, is one of the players sporting director Deco has on his radar because he fits the profile Barça are seeking: a left sided centre-back who has experience at the top level but also has time on their side.

Aston Villa's Pau Torres and Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck are also targets, as revealed by ESPN previously, while Luka Vuskovic (on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham Hotspur), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) and Nathan Aké (Manchester City) have also been linked.

Barcelona are interested in signing Alessandro Bastoni. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

One source told ESPN that there are also other names on the list that have not yet come out, but highlighted Bastoni as one of the leading candidates for the role.

However, doubts exist because of the investment which would be required in the Italy international, who has a contract with Inter until 2027 and would command a sizeable fee.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported Tuesday that the Serie A leaders would want more than €50 million ($58m).

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Barça are also scouring the market for a No.9 this summer and, therefore, may have to prioritise where any available money goes this summer as they look to strengthen the squad.

If they opt to spend significantly on a striker, a lower cost option to Bastoni may be sought.

Barça's current resources in defence include Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Ronald Araújo, Gerard Martín and Andreas Christensen.

Christensen is injured and out of contract in the summer, although Deco has revealed the club are open to extending the Danish international's deal.