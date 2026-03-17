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          Liverpool's Joe Gomez absent from training ahead of Galatasaray second leg

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          • PA
          Mar 17, 2026, 02:45 PM

          Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was absent from the team's open training session ahead of their Champions League round-of-16 second-leg tie at home to Galatasaray.

          Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham was the third match in succession the 28-year-old had played 90 minutes, the first time he had done so since January 2024.

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          Ibrahima Konaté, who had a dreadful time in last week's 1-0 defeat in Istanbul, could replace him at centre-back.

          Head coach Arne Slot would then have to decide whether to continue with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai on the right of defence or drop back Jeremie Frimpong, who played as a winger against Spurs.

          Away from the main squad, £125 million ($166.9m) British record signing Alexander Isak -- who has been out since December with a broken leg -- was running outside as he steps up his rehabilitation ahead of a probable return after the international break later this month.