Liverpool's Joe Gomez absent from training ahead of Galatasaray second leg

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was absent from the team's open training session ahead of their Champions League round-of-16 second-leg tie at home to Galatasaray.
Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham was the third match in succession the 28-year-old had played 90 minutes, the first time he had done so since January 2024.
- Arbeloa's Real Madrid youth revolution is straight from Pep's playbook
- A back three isn't always defensive: It might be just what your team needs
- 'Difficult' for Arne Slot to win back Liverpool fans - Jamie Carragher
Ibrahima Konaté, who had a dreadful time in last week's 1-0 defeat in Istanbul, could replace him at centre-back.
Head coach Arne Slot would then have to decide whether to continue with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai on the right of defence or drop back Jeremie Frimpong, who played as a winger against Spurs.
Away from the main squad, £125 million ($166.9m) British record signing Alexander Isak -- who has been out since December with a broken leg -- was running outside as he steps up his rehabilitation ahead of a probable return after the international break later this month.