Liverpool's Joe Gomez absent from training ahead of Galatasaray second leg

Kieran Gibbs explains what's going wrong at Liverpool this season following their late draw vs. Tottenham in the Premier League. (2:17)

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Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was absent from the team's open training session ahead of their Champions League round-of-16 second-leg tie at home to Galatasaray.

Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham was the third match in succession the 28-year-old had played 90 minutes, the first time he had done so since January 2024.

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Ibrahima Konaté, who had a dreadful time in last week's 1-0 defeat in Istanbul, could replace him at centre-back.

Joe Gomez has missed Liverpool's open training session ahead of their Champions League second leg with Galatasaray. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Head coach Arne Slot would then have to decide whether to continue with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai on the right of defence or drop back Jeremie Frimpong, who played as a winger against Spurs.

Away from the main squad, £125 million ($166.9m) British record signing Alexander Isak -- who has been out since December with a broken leg -- was running outside as he steps up his rehabilitation ahead of a probable return after the international break later this month.