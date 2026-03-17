Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie headline March USMNT friendlies roster

The 'Futbol Americas' crew to debate if Mauricio Pochettino is under serious pressure to deliver success for the USMNT as they prepare to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (2:58)

Is Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure to deliver success for USMNT at the World Cup? (2:58)

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AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Crystal Palace center back Chris Richards headline the 27-player roster named by United States men's national manager Mauricio Pochettino for the upcoming international window.

The USMNT will play a pair of friendlies later this month, with the first against Belgium on March 28 followed by a second match three days later against Portugal. Both matches will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of FIFA's men's world rankings. Players will begin reporting to Atlanta on March 22.

"We have spent the last 18 months developing the player pool so we can be prepared to make the correct decisions for the World Cup roster, and this is another valuable opportunity," Pochettino said.

"We must treat these games like they are a part of the World Cup, and what is most important is that the players bring the right mentality and commitment to the group."

The roster is expected to bear a close approximation to the group that will contest the FIFA World Cup later this year, but injuries have prevented some players from attending.

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams was held out of last weekend's 0-0 draw against Burnley due to an undisclosed injury, and while Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said it "doesn't look too serious," it was enough to prevent Adams from making the roster.

That paved the way for the Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter and Middlesbrough midfielder Aidan Morris to make the current squad.

Coventry City forward Haji Wright appears to be another player hit by injury.

He was substituted in the 63rd minute of the Sky Blues' 2-1 defeat to Southampton last weekend, with manager Frank Lampard indicating afterward that Wright had a groin ailment.

Wright's absence created room for Derby County's Patrick Agyemang to be included.

PSV Eindhoven defender Sergiño Dest, who suffered a hamstring injury just over a week ago, also misses out.

Atlético Madrid midfielder Johnny Cardoso has been in excellent form of late, enabling him to make a return to the U.S. side for the first time since last summer's Gold Cup.

Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi has recovered sufficiently from a broken arm he sustained in January to make his return.

Christian Pulisic will anchor the roster for the USMNT's March international window. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Another returnee is Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, who hasn't featured for the U.S. since a Concacaf Nations League match against Jamaica in November 2024, primarily due to a knee injury that required surgery last May.

Pochettino also found room for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Giovanni Reyna, despite Reyna logging just 26 minutes of playing time since the start of the year, and none in the last two months.

Reyna no doubt benefited from a strong November international window when he scored in the 2-1 win over Paraguay and added an assist off the bench in the 5-1 win over Uruguay.

Reyna's inclusion meant that there was no room for Club América attacker Alejandro Zendejas or Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna, both of whom recently returned from injury.

As expected, Augsburg FC defender Noahkai Banks wasn't included in the roster, as he mulls over whether he will represent Germany or the U.S. at international level.

McKennie and AS Monaco forward Folarin Balogun are among the players operating at peak form. McKennie has 13 goal contributions on the season for Juventus, a single-season career high, while Balogun has 14 goals and four assists so far for Monaco this season.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire FC; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 13/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 52/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 16/1), Alex Freeman (Villareal/ESP; 13/2), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 25/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 79/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 35/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG;50/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 38/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 22/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 5/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 9/1), Johnny Cardoso (Atlético Madrid/ESP; 22/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 62/11), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 13/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 34/9), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 43/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 12/1); Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 26/3)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 56/9); Patrick Agyemang (Derby County/ENG; 12/5), Folarin Balogun ( AS Monaco/FRA; 23/8), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 34/13), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 82/32), Timothy Weah (Olympique Marseille/FRA; 47/7)