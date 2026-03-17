Liverpool's Arne Slot hits back at Jamie Carragher over 'individuals' claim

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Arne Slot has said he disagrees with Jamie Carragher's comments that Liverpool are a "team of individuals" and insisted his players are "fighting together."

Following the Reds' disappointing 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, Carragher analysed his former club's problems on Sky Sports, claiming that Slot's players have not gelled together despite their individual talent.

"I agree with a lot of things Jamie has said throughout this whole season," Slot said. "This particular one, I disagree with him. I don't see this after we conceded for 1-1. After so many disappointments, it would not have been strange or weird if the players had given up.

"But they did not. I can tell you, they had a counter-attack where seven or eight of our players were back in our 18-yard-box and we blocked the shock and the corner led to a chance all the way on the other side for Hugo Ekitike.

"A team that has given up, a team of individuals or a team that does not work together, does not show that resilience after our 120th setback this season. That is a bit of an exaggeration but we have had many. I don't know why he said it, what he meant with it, what examples he used to say this. Again, he said a lot of things throughout this season that I agree with because I see similar. I cannot always say them but I have seen similar. It is helpful for me to not go into detail with other ones I have agreed with."

Richarlison denied Liverpool three points on the weekend. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Dutchman added: "That we are still not a unit that I want? Then again we are agreeing but that comes with not playing so many times together. It is not like we are 11 individuals, if he meant that then I completely disagree. If he means we are not perfectly playing together in ball possession and off the ball then he is right. That is nothing to do with an individual mentality but that the connections are not as strong yet. All these things we have to adjust to every single team. I see a team that is fighting together."

Liverpool will turn their attention to UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Galatasaray -- who lead 1-0 going into the second leg of the round-of-16 tie -- at Anfield.

Some Liverpool supporters booed at the final whistle following Sunday's draw with Spurs, however Slot is confident his team will have their full support when they line up against Okan Buruk's side.

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"It's never nice that they are frustrated because usually fans are not frustrated after you win," Slot said. "So first of all, you're frustrated yourself and disappointed about the fact that we haven't won. Second of all, people have told me when I came here that -- if it [the booing] was also towards me -- this club is different than other clubs. They will support the manager for such, such, such a long time. So the moment, if it's true, what you're saying, I don't feel this at all, but you are supposing something.

"Then I must have done a lot of things wrong, and that's never a nice feeling to have, because being in the club that's always so supportive for the manager, in good and bad times, then if they are not happy with me, then apparently I've done so many things wrong, and that's never a nice feeling to have.

"But, I also know how the football industry works. Winning can change a lot. That's what we are trying to achieve tomorrow. And we're completely ready for that, I can tell you that."