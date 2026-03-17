Man City 1-2 Real Madrid: Vini Jr. hits double to seal quarterfinal spot - as it happened

Mario Melchiot questions whether Manchester City can overturn a three-goal deficit in their Champions League round-of-16 second leg vs. Real Madrid. (2:10)

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Vinícius Júnior scored a brace as Real Madrid beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to seal their quarterfinal spot with a 5-2 win on aggregate.

Madrid captain Federico Valverde flayed City in the first leg with a sumptuous hat trick at the Bernabéu to leave Pep Guardiola's side on the brink of an early exit.

City began the second leg on the frontfoot but the game turned in the 20th minute when Bernardo Silva was sent off for handling in the box, and Vini. Jr. converted from the subsequent penalty.

Erling Haaland pulled a goal back near half-time to keep City in the tie but they were unable to push on and claw their way back.

Vini. Jr. scored late in added time in the second half to seal the win for Madrid on the night and in the tie. They are now likely to face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal.

Re-live the game below here.