Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Latest updates from Champions League RO16 second leg

Mario Melchiot questions whether Manchester City can overturn a three-goal deficit in their Champions League round-of-16 second leg vs. Real Madrid. (2:10)

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Manchester City will attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Real Madrid, and you can follow the updates live on ESPN.

Madrid captain Federico Valverde flayed City in the first leg with a sumptuous hat trick at the Bernabéu to leave Pep Guardiola's side on the brink of an early exit.

City weren't able to bounce back from the drubbing on the weekend, drawing to lowly West Ham United to further slip up in the Premier League title race. Meanwhile, Madrid thrashed Elche 4-1 on Saturday and enter the second leg riding high on confidence.

Madrid have knocked City out in each of their last two meetings. Will they make it a hat trick tonight or will City mount a miracle?

Tune in below to find out.