Will Ferrell named official Los Angeles World Cup host ambassador

With 100 days to go until the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Herculez Gomez picks his USMNT XI to start their opening clash with Paraguay. (2:54)

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The 2026 World Cup community in Los Angeles will be in good hands courtesy of the newest host ambassadors.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 host committee announced that actor and comedian Will Ferrell as the community ambassador for the event alongside a handful of other stars.

"As a lifelong soccer fan and proud Angeleno, I'm thrilled to serve as an official Community Ambassador for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026," Ferrell said in a news release. "I'm here to support the Host Committee's efforts and cheer loudly for the countries playing in the tournament. I promise not to jump in as goalkeeper ... unless [it's] absolutely necessary. Let's make this tournament unforgettable for Los Angeles!"

Ferrell, who's a co-owner of Los Angeles Football Club, will also join 1999 U.S. Women's World Cup champions Julie Foudy and Mia Hamm, rapper Snoop Dogg, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Lakers legend Magic Johnson on the ambassador board.

Comedy legend and passionate soccer fan!



We're thrilled to welcome iconic actor and devoted supporter of the beautiful game, Will Ferrell, as an Official Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Community Ambassador.



As a proud sports enthusiast and co-owner of Los Angeles Football Club,... pic.twitter.com/LvBwpUgFqV — FIFA World Cup 26 Los Angeles™ (@LosAngelesFWC26) March 17, 2026

Hamm, who is a founder of the Los Angeles Football Club and the USWNT's all-time leader in assists, said she is excited to serve the sport and the city of Los Angeles in her ambassador role.

"Soccer has given me so much and I'm honored to represent the host city where the opening match for the United States Men's National Team will play, a milestone moment that will resonate deeply with fans across the country," Hamm said in a news release. "The FIFA World Cup is an opportunity to inspire young players, unite fans, and highlight the tremendous growth of the sport in our region. I'm grateful to be part of it."

Los Angeles will host eight World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, including the U.S. men's national team's opening match on June 12.