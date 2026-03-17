USMNT's Ricardo Pepi close to transfer from PSV to Fulham

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United States men's national team forward Ricardo Pepi is close to agreeing a summer move to Fulham, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Sources said that Fulham have had an offer in the region of €40 million ($46m) accepted by PSV Eindhoven and personal terms are not understood to be an issue. The move is pending a medical.

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Fulham have been longstanding admirers of the PSV striker, and ESPN reported the Premier League submitted a bid for him in January.

The move didn't go through then as there was a gap in valuation while PSV were also seeking a replacement, but Fulham have maintained their interest in the 23-year-old ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer.

Ricardo Pepi is set to move from PSV Eindhoven to Fulham this summer. Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

The deal represents a huge profit for PSV, who spent €11m to sign Pepi from Augsburg in 2023. Since then he has established himself as one of the most lethal finishers in the Eredivisie and is set to be a key part of the USMNT's plans for this summer's World Cup.

Pepi suffered a broken arm in early January, but has scored twice in his four appearances since making his comeback. Overall this season he has been lethal in front of goal, and has scored 13 in 27 appearances in all competitions.

The FC Dallas academy product was included in Mauricio Pochettino's squad named on Tuesday for friendlies against Belgium on March 28 and Portugal three days later. He has 13 goals in 34 appearances for the U.S., since making his debut in 2021.