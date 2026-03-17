Chelsea alter pre-match huddle against PSG after referee drama

Liam Rosenior says Chelsea are undecided on whether to do another pre-match huddle ahead of their Champions League round-of-16 second leg vs. PSG. (1:28)

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Chelsea held a pre-match huddle in the centre circle ahead of their Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain though not around the ball as they did on Saturday.

Referee Paul Tierney found himself stuck inside the team's pre-match talk, which was conducted in the dead centre of the pitch on Saturday.

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Liam Rosenior has been forced to defend his team's actions, but ahead of kick-off against PSG the ritual was modified so that it took place slightly off centre and slightly inside the French side's half.

Rosenior on Saturday had said his players "made a decision that they wanted to be around the ball, to respect the ball and show unity and leadership."

Chelsea players modified their pre-match huddle against Paris Saint-Germain. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

And speaking before the game, Rosenior had reiterated his stance that the ritual is not designed to intimidate or to annoy.

"I think it's been blown out of proportion," he said. "It's a small thing amongst many serious things that we need to address, such as the massive game against PSG.

"The lads have always wanted to show unity and togetherness, think they'll continue to do that. But what we don't want is to antagonise and bring more noise on ourselves."