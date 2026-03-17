PSG show Chelsea what it takes to be truly part of Europe's elite

Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley speak about Liam Rosenior giving out a tactics note in the 84th minute against PSG. (2:27)

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LONDON -- From world champions to the wilderness in less than a year. It is an alarming trajectory that casts fresh doubt over Chelsea's unique strategy in aiming to rejoin Europe's elite on a permanent basis.

The Blues earned great credit for winning last summer's FIFA Club World Cup against the odds but their status as the best team on the planet has always had a slightly hollow feel to it.

They weren't even the best team in England last season, and Paris Saint-Germain emphatically reminded them on Tuesday they are nowhere near the best team in Europe either.

In fact, the 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge sealed an 8-2 aggregate defeat which ranks as the joint-worst two-legged European defeat in Chelsea's history.

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Champions League holders PSG brutally exposed the flaws that have existed in the Blues squad for some time, long pre-dating new head coach Liam Rosenior and therefore explaining why his position is not under threat as a result of such a damaging night.

Chelsea's approach to assembling a team capable of excelling in the best competitions has always sparked controversy, aggressively spending well in excess of £1.5 billion in less than four years of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership. The relationship between Boehly and Clearlake's Behdad Eghbali has soured in recent times but both were in attendance in west London here, hinting at a détente before kick-off by sharing a handshake in the Directors' Box.

What they subsequently witnessed was a sobering expose of the squad they have built. It has been painfully obvious for some time that Chelsea need to upgrade their center backs, their goalkeeper and their forward line. Losing Levi Colwell for the season was a major blow but the problems run deeper.

Any hope of launching an improbable comeback evaporated after 15 minutes following yet more errant defending which has become a theme of late.

It may just be the defining characteristic of this tie, standing alongside PSG's ruthlessness. They had eight shots, five on target and scored three times.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's sixth-minute opener was well taken but it came courtesy of a simple long ball forward by PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov which Mamadou Sarr failed to deal with.

Chelsea may be club world champions, but Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League showed just how far off the pace the Blues really are. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Sarr, making his Champions League debut, was playing out of position at right-back as a result of injuries to Reece James and Malo Gusto but this was a fundamental error independent of where he was on the pitch.

Similarly, Bradley Barcola's 15th-minute finish was sublime but he had far too much space in which to operate. The modicum of pre-match optimism that had permeated the stadium dissipated immediately.

Not for the first time this season, Roman Abramovich's name was sung by the home fans.

Chelsea's former owner -- embroiled in a row with the United Kingdom government over the proceeds of the enforced sale -- is a maligned figure throughout the country but fans here remember him fondly because whatever the controversies, this was a club which knew how to compete at the highest level.

News on Monday that the club had been fined £10.75 million for making £47 million in secret payments to unregistered agents and third parties in transfer deals between 2011 and 2018 was a reminder the old regime didn't always get things right.

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And there have been successes: qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, winning the UEFA Conference League and of course last summer's success in the United States.

But it remains a club still exhibiting teething pains in redefining itself in the post-Abramovich era.

The pace of change has been unrelenting. More than 50 players have been signed. Rosenior is the club's fifth permanent head coach. There is a wealth of exciting talent at the club and one of the youngest squads in Europe will get better with time.

But it palpably also needs experience, too. Former bosses Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca both cited a need to add older heads to help guide the younger ones. Pochettino and Maresca wanted a center back. At least one. Rosenior asked for one, too, in January but the club missed out on signing Jérémy Jacquet, who instead opted to join Liverpool.

Sarr was recalled from Strasbourg as an alternative. The end result is Chelsea have a perpetually unsettled feel at the heart of their defence -- Wesley Fofana was dropped to the bench here -- while the rotation of goalkeeper Robert Sánchez and Filip Jørgensen feels incompatible with the reliability in that position associated with top sides. Make that one clean sheet in 14 games now.

This is not to absolve Rosenior of any blame, and the Chelsea fans remain ambivalent towards their current head coach. He effectively hoisted the white flag at 2-0 down on the night, withdrawing Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández and João Pedro before the hour mark.

Some booed his decision. Less than three minutes later, Senny Mayulu slotted in PSG's third and thousands began heading for the exits.

Rosenior had one eye on Saturday's Premier League trip to Everton, a game which takes on great importance given they sit outside the Premier League's top five at present. A scrap to secure Champions League football -- plus an FA Cup quarterfinal against Port Vale -- is the reality of Chelsea's present situation.

Chelsea did their best to play up the world champions tag before kick-off, being announced in those terms as they walked out on the pitch and again moments later as the line-up boomed out over the sound system.

A banner declaring "Champions of the World" was unveiled in the Shed End, reminding PSG of the Club World Cup final defeat they suffered in New York and attempting to inspire hope of a famous comeback.

Instead, Chelsea were put firmly in their place. And questions over whether their methodology is the right one to win a Champions League soon will grow louder.