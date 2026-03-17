Enzo Fernandez says 'we'll see' about Chelsea future after loss

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LONDON -- Enzo Fernández cast doubt over his Chelsea future just minutes after the Blues crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday to Paris Saint-Germain.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Senny Mayulu ensured Chelsea were beaten 3-0 on the night at Stamford Bridge to lose 8-2 on aggregate -- tied for the worst European defeat in the club's history.

Fernandez is Chelsea's vice-captain and led the side in captain Reece James' absence through injury against PSG.

The 25-year-old -- who joined from Benfica in a £106 million ($141 million) move in February of 2023 -- is under contract until 2032, but when asked whether he can guarantee he'll be at Chelsea next season, Fernandez told ESPN Argentina: "I don't know. My focus is here for now. We have eight Premier League matches to play and the FA Cup. Then, the World Cup coming up so we'll see after that."

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said in response: "Firstly, I haven't seen that. It's hard for me to speak on speculation after a game and I need to focus right now on the most important things, which is making sure we get a result against Everton on Saturday."

Fernandez' comments compound a miserable night for Chelsea, who were booed off at halftime and full-time.

"I think we failed to control the game. In the first leg, we lost focus in the final 15 minutes and conceded three goals, and here it happened at the very start," Fernandez said of Chelsea's performance. "At this level, you can't concede two goals so quickly because of small details. Ultimately, over the two legs, PSG were the better side and deserve to go through.

Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea exited the Champions League at the hands of PSG on Tuesday. Getty Images

"Since I arrived at Chelsea we have already passed through similar situations and we were able to turn them around. Now, our focus must be on winning the FA Cup and achieving our goal of qualifying for next season's Champions League."

Rosenior was also criticised by some supporters when taking off Fernandez, Cole Palmer and João Pedro just before the hour mark at 2-0 down on the night.

Asked about the atmosphere inside the stadium, Rosenior said: "I think it's two-way. This is a fantastic football club where the fans want success instantly and that's rightfully so for the size of the club.

"I have to say, I understand because of the aggregate scoreline in the tie, why fans are frustrated. They want us to win. So, I completely get it and I understood that before I came in. I also want to make them happy and give them the nights they deserve. Not just me, but us as a group, as a team.

"That was a really, really difficult one to take because of the manner in which we went out this evening."

On top of their exit in the Champions League, Chelsea are also outside of the top-five in the Premier League, albeit only a point behind Liverpool in fifth place and two behind Aston Villa in fourth.

"We have to learn at the top, top level to be clinical and to make sure we keep the back door shut," Rosenior added. "We've done neither over the two legs and that's why we're out of the competition."

ESPN's Moises Llorens contributed to this report.