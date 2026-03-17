Pep Guardiola laughs off exit talk amid 'bright' Man City future

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MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola has laughed off questions about whether he has managed his last game in the Champions League and said Manchester City have a "bright future" despite their exit to Real Madrid.

City lost 2-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate as they were eliminated from Europe by Real Madrid for the third year in a row.

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With doubts about whether Guardiola will continue at the Etihad Stadium beyond the summer, it could mean the Catalan coach has managed his last game in the competition he's won three times.

But asked about his plans, the 55-year-old refused to give anything away and instead spoke about City's prospects next season.

"Oh, everybody wants to fire me, right?! Oh my god, guys!" said Guardiola.

"One day I will come here and say, 'bye bye, guys!' And still I'm here, one more year of contract.

"The future will be bright and next season we will be back."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola failed to lead his side to a second-leg comeback against Real Madrid. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

City started well against Real Madrid, but could not find a way back after Bernardo Silva was sent off midway through the first half.

Silva was dismissed for handling Vinícius Júnior's shot on the line.

The Brazilian scored the penalty and found the net again in stoppage time after Erling Haaland had equalised just before half-time.

"It is not a mistake, a red card, the first of his career, it is a reaction," said Guardiola when asked about Silva's sending off.

"It can be avoided. OK, say score a goal and play 11 against 11. Never ever will I blame my player for that.

"The feeling is that I would have loved for the way we started and played, I would have loved to have played 11 against 11 but football happens.

"Madrid are an extraordinary team that punishes you when you make a mistake."

Despite needing three goals in the second half, Guardiola substituted Haaland with more than 30 minutes still to play.

Guardiola confirmed afterwards that the decision was tactical and that Haaland should be fit to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

"If we had scored in the second half, we had a few chances to score in the first minutes, but I wanted fresh legs and other people," explained Guardiola.