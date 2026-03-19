Filipinas' relentless climb to global football supremacy

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Football in the Philippines has always been a game of "almosts" and "what-ifs."

For a long time, the narrative was centered around the Azkals in the 2010s. They were the ones who dragged Philippine football into the light, transforming a niche sport into a national conversation.

With every strike from Phil Younghusband and every save from Neil Etheridge, they repped the flag with a swagger the country hadn't seen before.

But as that decade began to wane, a shift occurred. Yet the spotlight on the sport didn't dim -- it just moved from a different group.

While the men's program hit a plateau, the women's national team, now known globally as the Filipinas, began a steady and relentless climb. And with the seeds being sown, progression soon followed.

This ascent found its footing in the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Jordan. At the time, Philippines stood on the precipice of history, sitting exactly one win away from qualifying for the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

They eventually fell to South Korea in the fifth-place playoff, but that tournament changed the internal DNA of the program. It was no longer about participating; it was about the realization that the world stage was within reach.

Ultimately, this dream turned into fruition four years later during the 2022 Asian Cup in India. In a nerve-shredding quarterfinal penalty shootout against Chinese Taipei dubbed 'the Miracle in Pune', the Filipinas finally punched their ticket to the World Cup.

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They validated that qualification on the grandest stage imaginable in 2023, stunning co-hosts New Zealand with a 1-0 victory that proved Philippines wasn't just a feel-good story.

Now, the program has moved from breakthrough to sustainment -- and much of that evolution has come under the direction of Mark Torcaso, whose influence has reshaped not just the way the Filipinas play, but how they think about competing on the international stage.

Taking over in the buildup to a new World Cup cycle, Torcaso began laying the groundwork for a more proactive and structured identity -- one that first bore fruit during their historic gold medal run in the 2025 Southeast Asian Games.

That triumph didn't just end a long wait for regional supremacy, it became the springboard for what the Filipinas would carry into the continental stage.

After making their debut in 2023, the Filipinas have now qualified for consecutive FIFA Women's World Cups after winning a play-in against Uzbekistan at the AFC Women's Asian Cup on Thursday. Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP

Entering the 2026 Asian Cup in Australia, Torcaso's direction of maintaining the team's signature grit while integrating high-potential youth talent like Jael-Marie Guy and Nina Meollo was fully evident.

The campaign was a gauntlet. Drawn into a "group of death," the Filipinas opened with a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Australia in Perth and a 3-0 defeat to South Korea. However, they showed their resilience in the final group match, securing a 2-0 win over Iran with goals from Sara Eggesvik and Chandler McDaniel to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

In the quarterfinals, Torcaso made a strategic gamble against world No. 8 Japan. Resting several veterans, the Filipinas held firm for 45 minutes behind the heroics of 21-year-old keeper Meollo before eventually succumbing 7-0 to the clinical Japanese attack.

The loss was heavy, but the eyes remained on the ultimate prize: the World Cup play-in.

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This gamble would prove to be the right decision, as the team faced a high-stakes clash against Uzbekistan. With a second consecutive World Cup appearance on the line, the Filipinas delivered a clinical performance.

After a scoreless first half, Angela Beard broke the deadlock in the 47th minute with a superb volley. Five minutes later, Jaclyn Sawicki doubled the lead with a commanding header, sealing a 2-0 victory.

With that final whistle, Philippines officially booked its spot in the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

This milestone marks the first time any Philippine football team has qualified for back-to-back World Cups.It is the ultimate validation of a decade-long journey that began with a narrow miss in the sands of Jordan and has now led to the historic stadiums of South America.

The "almosts" are officially over; the Filipinas have arrived, and they are here to stay.