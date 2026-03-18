Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Man Utd want Wolves' Gomes

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Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes is a target for both Liverpool and Manchester United, while Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are in Atlético Madrid's sights. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

João Gomes' next Premier League appearance will be his 100th for Wolverhampton Wanderers since signing from Flamengo in 2023. Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

- Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes, according to TEAMtalk. Both clubs have reportedly monitored the 25-year-old in recent weeks as they consider midfield reinforcements for the summer, but any deal is expected to face competition from multiple sides, with Chelsea and Manchester City also linked with interest in him. Gomes marked his 29th appearance of the season for Wolves with an assist in the 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford on Monday.

- Atlético Madrid are keeping close tabs on Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, TEAMtalk reports. The LaLiga side are reportedly watching both players closely as they ponder a potential move, but there is also interest from other clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia amid belief that the Gunners would be open to parting ways with both players if their valuation is met. Jesus, 28, has made just two Premier League starts this season, while 24-year-old Martinelli has seen 16 of his 25 appearances come from the bench.

- Manchester United are set to do everything they can to keep hold of captain Bruno Fernandes, according to the Daily Mail. The club's hierarchy are believed to be adamant in keeping the 31-year-old midfielder at Old Trafford, and while a £57 million release clause allows clubs from outside of the Premier League to sign him, he is set to make a decision on his future at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Nicolo Schira reports that Juventus are evaluating "the possibility" of landing 24-year-old striker Joshua Zirkzee, who remains linked with an exit from the club in the summer.

- Manchester City could offload winger Savinho in the summer, Football Insider reports. The 21-year-old is among several players lined up for a potential move away from the club as the Citizens plan a squad overhaul, having struggled to start regularly since winger Antoine Semenyo arrived from AFC Bournemouth in January. Tottenham Hotspur reportedly maintain interest in the Brazilian, but whether they make an approach hinges on if they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

- AC Milan are interested in AZ Alkmaar and Republic of Ireland international forward Troy Parrott, according to The Independent. The 24-year-old is one of the names being considered by the Rossoneri amid their search for a striker, and the Eredivisie club would reportedly be open to parting ways with him if they receive an offer worth in the region of £25 million. Parrott, who scored a dramatic hat trick in the 3-2 FIFA World Cup qualifier win against Hungary in November to secure a place in this month's playoffs, has directly contributed to 17 goals in 22 league matches this season.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:14 Laurens convinced Mohamed Salah won't be at Liverpool next season Julien Laurens thinks Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool a year before his contract expires after a disappointing season.

OTHER RUMORS

Juventus are pushing to sign Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, with their manager Luciano Spalletti keen to land him. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembélé hasn't been in talks with Manchester City despite reports. (Fabrizio Romano)

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Arsenal and midfielder Declan Rice are close to reaching an agreement over a new contract that will secure his future at the Emirates Stadium until 2030 or 2031. (Nicolo Schira)

Manchester City defender John Stones is open to a return to Everton. (TEAMtalk)

AC Milan are willing to listen to offers for winger Rafael Leão in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal are set to explore a loan move for defender Myles Lewis-Skelly next season. (CaughtOffside)

Aston Villa want to keep hold of midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is currently on loan from Juventus. (Nicolo Schira)

Brighton & Hove Albion are keen to secure a move for FC Cologne winger Said El Mala. (Bild)

Juventus are among several clubs tracking Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Koné, who is on loan from Marseille with an obligation for his stay to become permanent included. (Tuttosport)

Celtic are leading the race to sign Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Hogh, with competition from Leeds United. (Football Insider)

Juventus striker Loïs Openda is expected to be moved on in the next transfer window, and he could return to his former club Lens. (Calciomercato)

Aston Villa have no plans to part ways with midfielder Youri Tielemans in the summer. (Football Insider)