Man City Carabao Cup win will be 'good cure' for Real Madrid loss - Jeremy Doku

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Jérémy Doku has said winning the Carabao Cup will be a "good cure" for Manchester City's Champions League exit.

City were dumped out of Europe by Real Madrid for the third year in-a-row after a 5-1 aggregate defeat in the round of 16.

Pep Guardiola's players must pick themselves up quickly as they begin to prepare for the trip to Wembley to face Arsenal on Sunday.

And despite the Champions League disappointment, Doku believes it will be quickly forgotten if they end the week with a trophy.

"It's a good cure," Doku said. "We'll do everything to win that game and to win a trophy. The next four games are very important. We now have to recover for Sunday and go game by game."

Jeremy Doku has turned his attention to the Carabao Cup final. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

City's season is likely to be decided by their next four games with the Carabao Cup final followed after the international break by the FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool and two vital Premier League games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

"There's still a lot to play for," Doku said. "We're still in three competitions, three trophies to win. If we do that it's still going to be a great season.

"Of course we're disappointed with the Champions League. It's always a nice trophy to have. But there are some lessons to take out of these two games [against Real Madrid]. We have to recover well and we're looking forward to the next games that we have."

Vinícius Júnior scored two goals against Man City on Tuesday. Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

City followed up their 3-0 defeat in Madrid last week with a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in Tuesday's second leg.

The key moment saw Bernardo Silva sent off early in the first half.

But Doku said the positive display against the Spanish giants while down to 10 men can give the squad confidence ahead of their important run of fixtures.

"We can be proud of our performance," he said.

"Playing against a big team like that, 10 against 11, and still performing like we did, still putting them into trouble. Not every team can do that.

"Unfortunately we didn't win but we can look each other in the eye and be proud of each other. We played well. We played well 11 against 11 and 10 against 11. We created chances.

"I feel like if we play like that every game you'll put many teams in trouble. Some good things to take out of this game to the next one."