Carrick backs Man Untied stars Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw for England

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MANCHESTER -- Michael Carrick has backed Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to earn a place in England's World Cup squad after playing key roles in Manchester United's upturn in form.

Thomas Tuchel is set to name his squad for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan on Friday -- the last camp before this summer's World Cup.

Mainoo, Maguire and Shaw have been out of the England picture for a while. But after helping lift United up to third in the Premier League table, Carrick believes they've put themselves in the frame for recalls.

"I haven't been in touch [with Tuchel]," Carrick said. "For the boys, I'd love to see them picked for this one and for the summer.

"I don't have any influence on that, but the way they're playing, they have put themselves in the picture and given themselves a chance. They are playing well enough to warrant a place."

Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire have hit form under Michael Carrick. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Another player impressing under Carrick is captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal midfielder recorded two more assists in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday to take his tally for the season to 16 -- double the number of Rayan Cherki, who is next on the list with eight.

Fernandes' form has raised the possibility that he could win the PFA Player of the Year award.

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"I think he's had a fantastic season," Carrick said.

"It's not so much who I would vote for, but I'm delighted he's playing the way he is and having the impact he is having for us.

"I love to see him in those conversations [about awards]. It says a lot about what is going on at this club. We'll have to see how that pans out."

United play Bournemouth on Friday before a break of nearly three weeks owing to international fixtures and being out of the FA Cup.

After the trip to the Vitality Stadium, Carrick's team are not in action again until Leeds United visit Old Trafford on April 13.

"The next couple of weeks is a real mix for the group," the United head coach said. "We're not sure exactly what kind of numbers we'll have, but we probably won't have many here.

"It becomes about managing each individual and what they need. You have to be flexible to come out the back of it [the break] in good shape. We're mindful of it for sure.

"It's unique in some ways, having the week after the internationals to prepare. Normally it's a rush to get everyone back as quickly as possible."